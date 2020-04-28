Kylie Jenner was the mystery buyer who paid $36.5 million Los Angeles spec mansion built by real estate developer Gala Asher.

The 22-year-old media personality purchased the large estate, which had been listed since August 2019, according to TMZ. At seven bedrooms and 15,350 square feet, the 145 N. Mapleton Drive estate is isolated from the outside world by surrounding walls in L.A.’s Holmby Hills neighborhood.

The spec mansion was originally listed for $55 million and lowered to $46 million at the start of April. Asher, who builds luxury estates throughout the city, bought the 0.8-acre property in 2017, tore down an existing 6,000-square-foot home and erected the spec mansion that listing materials describe as a “modern fortress.” Asher’s wife, Compass’ Ginger Glass, was the listing agent for the property.

“One of the most private and secured properties on the market today,” reads the listing description.

The large concrete walls lead into a stylish, open-floor space on the inside and a courtyard, pool, multiple patios and eating areas, guest suites and sports court on the outside. It also boasts 14 bathrooms and a large outdoor area within the perimeters of the walls.

As the coronavirus outbreak put a temporary hold on many real estate transactions and luxury home sales, Jenner’s purchase is one of the most expensive sales to take place in the city in recent weeks.

Born into fame through her parents Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner and half-sister Kim Kardashian, Jenner became the world’s youngest billionaire with her work with her cosmetics company in 2019. Over the last few decades, Asher has been building extravagant spec homes favored by stars, athletes and entertainment executives.

Jenner herself purchased an unfinished lot from the developer for $3.25 million through a trust fund tied to her name while her mother, Kris, once bought an 11,00-square-foot estate from Asher not far from that lot.

