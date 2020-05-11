In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly all real estate professionals have found themselves facing an unprecedented market turn. But for many of them, work hasn’t stopped. That’s especially true for the affiliated agents of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, who take the idea of being relentless very much to heart.

Sometimes, it’s doing what may seem like a small favor. Sometimes it’s getting the job done no matter what. And sometimes it’s helping to create a memorable life moment. One thing is clear: the best in the business will always find innovative ways to deliver an extraordinary experience.

Misty Dowling of CENTURY 21 Broughton Team in Quincy, IL understands that delivering for your clients and maintaining those relationships goes way beyond closing day.

Dowling recently ran into a former client at the grocery store. The woman had her four children in tow—all under the age of nine. Misty could see her client was frantic and overwhelmed.

“She was trying to find Lysol,” Misty shared. “I told her I would go to a few stores, so she didn’t have to drag her kids in and out, potentially exposing them to COVID-19.”

Misty found two cans of Lysol and dropped them off on her client’s porch. “She was so appreciative. It’s really the little things we do for each other right now that matter more than ever.”

We all know the saying “all you need is love”. Ivis Suarez at CENTURY 21 Myers Realty in Auburndale, Florida brought that to life in a big way for a special client. Even though her buyers had plenty of love, the couple was told by their lender that they would not be able to close on their home purchase without being wed. They decided to get married right away to ensure the closing, but social distancing restrictions meant no large groups, no venues, no big celebration.

Fortunately, Ivis never settles for mediocrity and she definitely wasn’t going to let her clients settle either. This was a magical milestone, pandemic or not.

“My team worked together to make their wedding an extraordinary event,” said Ivis. “We surprised the couple with a beautiful impromptu ceremony in our office complete with decorations, food, and even witnesses. The two lovebirds closed on their home that very day!”

Marc Lagrois with CENTURY 21 Town & Country, Rochester, MI faced a new challenge with a recent closing for his listing. The buyer was elderly and, understandably, afraid to leave her home amidst the risks. But the title company didn’t have all the documents they needed, which put the closing in jeopardy.

Fortunately, Marc also happens to be a notary. So he put on some gloves and a mask, delivered the documents (wrapped in plastic) to the buyer, and watched her sign through the window so he could notarize. Closing accomplished in the time of COVID-19.

As a longtime Realtor®, George Berick from CENTURY 21 Lakeside Realty in Northeast Ohio, knows how important it is to be there for the communities he serves. Now more than ever, he also understands the value of his community’s first responders. And the importance of a good meal. So, when a local restaurant that offered curbside takeout promoted a full dinner for $10, Berick and his team sprung into action.

“We contacted seven police and fire stations in our area, which covers about a 45-mile radius,” Berick described. “We got a headcount of how many people would be in the building that Sunday from 1 to 3 pm and broke up in teams by county to set up delivery. This all happened within 72 hours. We all suited up in gloves and masks and hit the road.”

These are all everyday people who are committed to exceeding expectations and delivering extraordinary experiences in the face of whatever circumstances the world throws at them. As you look at the new challenges facing your day-to-day business, how are you finding solutions and elevating the client experience? Learn more about becoming a relentless agent.

