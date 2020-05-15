The company behind three-click mailing has made it even easier with included regional lifestyle and demographic lead lists and improved creative tools.

Postcard marketing company PropsectsPlus has flattened the curve between finding new leads and sending them direct mail.

The company that made postcard mailings a three-click process has essentially taken away one of those clicks by integrating a lead-finding feature that, much like a lot of the CRMs on the market, uses available demographic data to help agents uncover “opportunities in your area.” You no longer have to find and upload your own list.

The web-to-print solution tracks down mail-ready databases, for example, of people who have owned a home for more than seven years, renters with incomes above $70,000, empty nesters or households with incomes above $2 million.

Users can also assemble mailing lists according to lifestyle. You can target people who like golf, own an RV or are apt to be regular investors.

With your audience nailed down, ProspectsPlus’s revamped creative tools make it easy to knock out professional-level direct mail in little time. Between included themes and templates and custom content editors, brokerages won’t need an outsourced graphic design firm.

There are new fonts, added color schemes, updated stock image libraries and a simplified design experience. The design board also actively alerts users to any design mistakes that will impact print quality. Cool.

ProspectsPlus has also built a library of national franchise logos, in multiple versions, as well as those for national associations and common agent designations.

Also new to the system is EDDM, or Every Door Direct Mail.

Through a USPS connection, users can drill down into street-by-street configuration of carrier routes for highly targeted mailings — ideal for announcing a new nearby listing and virtual open house event.

ProspectsPlus has created a series of COVID-19-related themes and card content for those agents in harder-hit areas or places slowly coming back to sense of pre-pandemic normalcy.

Perhaps what’s most beneficial about ProspectsPlus is the elimination of all the little hassles that have historically burdened the print process. Proofing. Size requirements. Image resolutions. Font inclusions.

In short, the stuff that used to require multiple professionals to manage and iron out is now handled by an easy, affordable software solution.

