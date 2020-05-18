Navigating these uncertain times created a lot of stress and worry. But it also challenged us as an industry to be more creative and more innovative. We’ve seen so much resiliency in our communities and in the real estate industry as a whole and it’s been inspiring.

Brokerage leaders have pivoted to completely virtual communication, and in most cases, we’ve heard they’re seeing even higher attendance and engagement during those meetings.

We see real estate agents adapt and adjust by embracing technology to engage with their contacts and create buyer and seller presentations. They also adjusted and do virtual home tours and open houses. We’ve even seen a brokerage reach 100% adoption of MoxiPresent with their agents during this pandemic. Talk about pivoting.

Budgets may dry up, lead sources can certainly dry up, but your relationships (if nurtured) will not dry up.

The MoxiWorks suite of solutions operates under the principle that sphere-based selling is not only one of the best ways to operate, but is the most durable source of business for this industry.

We watch the data closely and at no point in time has activity inside our solutions come to a halt. Even when we hit the peak of stay-at-home orders, agents created an average of nearly 7,000 presentations per week using MoxiPresent. Even then, at the worst of this, activity inside MoxiPresent has only dropped by half, which shows that agents with well-nurtured spheres still created presentations and stayed active during all of this.

The good news? That average number of presentations continues to trend upwards each and every week with the average number of presentations at the end of April back up to nearly 10,000 per week and almost 11,000 in the first week of May.

By prioritizing your sphere, in good times and bad, you are working to make your brokerage durable for the long-haul.

So how do you do this if you aren’t already? Start by implementing technology that gives you the freedom to get back to the human side of your business. By letting computers do what computers are good at, you can do what you are good at—building and maintaining your sphere of influence.

We are lucky to be in this industry. This industry can give you lifelong relationships with your clients. People want to transact with people they know, like, and trust under any circumstances and that’s only amplified after a time of uncertainty. Keep them top of mind. Prioritize them. Think long-term about how important it is to keep your business moving, even before things return to normal. Your sphere of influence is the key. Your sphere will always be there long after the leads have dried up.

How are you nurturing your sphere?

