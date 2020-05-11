Tarek El Mousa, star of HGTV’s Flip or Flop, has sold his home in Costa Mesa, California, in an off-market sale for $2.7 million — about $130,000 over asking price, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, along with Heather Rae Young, also of the Oppenheim Group and star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset (and El Moussa’s girlfriend), represented the listing. After alerting a few local agents about the property, Young told the LA Times the agents brought clients over the same day, and El Moussa had two offers above the asking price by the following day.

El Moussa purchased the modern farmhouse that sits about two miles from the coast in Eastside Costa Mesa for $2.28 million in 2018.

“I realized the value of my home was the highest it had ever been and now would be a great opportunity to sell,” El Moussa told the LA Times. “I also realized the prices would not stay this high, which prompted my decision to take advantage and sell high, sit on the sidelines for a year or two, and later buy low.”

Living room with recently renovated fireplace Dining room Kitchen with recently updated marble island The home's master suite includes a walk-in steam shower The pool and patio area

The 3,00- square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home includes vaulted ceilings, automated smart home room controls and surround sound throughout the interior and exterior. There’s an electric car charging station in the garage and outside, a fire pit, swimming pool, spa, grill and bar.

While living at the property, El Moussa made renovations to the floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room and a marble island in the kitchen.

Flip or Flop is scheduled to air its ninth season this summer, and the second season of Young’s Selling Sunset will premiere on Netflix on May 22.

Email Lillian Dickerson