With virtual events and meetings being all the rage, we’ve all gotten used to sitting back with our laptops open, and then, after one distraction or another, tuning out. We thought about that here at Inman, and have some suggestions! By breaking down the agenda, choosing your watching experience and planning for Inman Connect Now, you’re more likely to walk away with the actionable advice and takeaways that will make Connect Now so valuable to your business.

The Inman Connect Now 10-Day Pre-show Challenge

Pre-show to dos:

Make a list of the people you’d like to meet or network with.

Reach out to them, and request a virtual meeting.

Think about your goals, and what you want to achieve.

What hours are the best viewing hours for you?

Who else can you watch with in your sphere? Reach out to them, make sure they’re coming to Connect Now, and watch together.

Starting Each Day: Begin your morning with a networking session: morning coffee chat or yoga, or catch a product demo or two.

Experience #1 – The Agent

Brad opens up the event on Tuesday, June 2 with huge conversations featuring Gary Keller, Josh Team, Rich Barton and more for 90 minutes of top-shelf insights.

Pace yourself and enjoy engaging in chats and finding your groove.

Continue the day’s learning in the afternoon with Agent Connect.

Wednesday drills in deeper with the Agent Marketing Track with Katie Lance.

Meet the Exhibitors, and take a look at their newest products.

Hit some of the after hours networking events, relax and have fun connecting.

Experience #2 – The Broker or Indie Broker

Early risers get started with a coffee chat, HITT workout, market trend discussions or Mindful Meditation session.

Tuesday is Indie Broker Day in the afternoon.

Ease into General Sessions on Wednesday with Brad Inman, Pete Flint, Robert Reffkin of Compass, and more.

Wednesday afternoon, Broker Connect begins after lunch with broker specific topics very relevant for moving forward.

Take your pick of Tech Connect or the Agent Marketing Track both also on Wednesday.

Make a round with the Exhibitors throughout your day and get to know the latest tools for your toolbox- and your agents.

After-hours networking sessions. It’s like a Bar Crawl for digital networkers.

Experience #3 – The Technology, Data and Innovation Adopter

Start each morning with a networking session, coffee chat or a product demo.

All three days, catch the General Sessions to get an industry overview and look into the future.

Wednesday, there’s a dedicated Data Track right after the lunch hour, where tech leaders discuss the latest in data and consumers.

Meet all the Exhibitors and grab some networking time with them.

Pop into all the Agent, Broker and Tech Connect Sessions to see what matters to them, and what they need to be successful right now.

Networking and after hours sessions are where you can continue the conversation, or spin one off on your own.

No matter your goal with this event, connecting with the information, knowledge, and people you need is the most important thing. We are here to make that happen for you. Our community is excited to come together, share a little more, engage a little more, and pave the way for an exciting future for all of us in the real estate industry.

For a full look of the agenda click here. Want to take a look at all of the speakers joining us at Connect Now? Check them out here.

Thank you to our sponsors: 1000watt, Agent Image, BoomTown!, CoreLogic, iRep, IXACT Contact, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies, Lucidpress, Moo, Offrs, Propertybase, Qualia, Remi nderMedia, Rila, Road to Close, SentriLock, Side, T3 Sixty and Townify.