The National Association of Realtors’ pending home sales index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, was down 21.8 percent in April.

Contract signings and pending home sales plummeted in April as COVID-19 kept people in their homes nationwide, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The Pending Homes Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking sales indicator based on contract signings was down 21.8 percent in April and year-over-year contract signings fell 33.8 percent.

“With nearly all states under stay-at-home orders in April, it is no surprise to see the markedly reduced activity in signing contracts for home purchases,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.

It’s the largest decrease since NAR began tracking contract signings in January 2001, but Yun believes the industry has already hit a low point. The month of May will be the lowest point for closed sales.

“While coronavirus mitigation efforts have disrupted contract signings, the real estate industry is ‘hot’ in affordable price points with the wide prevalence of bidding wars for the limited inventory,” Yun said. “In the coming months, buying activity will rise as states reopen and more consumers feel comfortable about homebuying in the midst of the social distancing measures.”

Developing…

