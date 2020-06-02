There have been many stories about tools that help agents and their buyers with virtual open houses or virtual showings, but nothing for home sellers and their agents to help list property. Cloud CMA Live fills that gap and much more.

“There is a lot of time and money being spent in real estate acquiring potential clients. But agents still need to win their business,” said W+R Studios’ CTO and co-founder Dan Woolley. “Cloud CMA Live is a great tool for agents to demonstrate their value and a powerful way to effectively communicate the nuances of the market to their clients.”

Completely interactive

Giving an interactive presentation sets agents apart from anything available from their MLS system, and allows agents to present real-time, “what if” scenarios. These digital presentation experiences provide the flexibility for agents to present on a notebook, tablet, or even stream to their client’s smart TV and are a perfect complement to Cloud CMA’s existing printed reports.

Another benefit of live, interactive presentations is that changes to comps are updated automatically. That means your CMA is always up to date with the freshest data straight from the MLS. You can also include new content, such as video, which allows agents to record greetings or include local videos about their team or company.

Your CMA just went virtual

In this day and age, working remotely presents challenges to the way traditional real estate is being conducted. Cloud CMA Live integrates with Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, and more to assist agents with virtual listing presentations. It also works with other virtual tour and 3D software solutions like Matterport to give agents new ways to present comps.

“We also added a bit of fun to Cloud CMA Live with our new ‘telestrator’ feature,” said Chief Design Officer Damien Huze. “Agents can draw attention to any part of the screen by clicking on a special marker icon. They can highlight a specific stat, or draw a circle around a particular comp or group of comps on a map. It’s just another way to help agents communicate better with their clients whether in person or virtually.”

Digital or paper?

When surveying agents, we found that doing an interactive digital presentation vs. providing a printed report is not an either-or proposition. Most agents want to provide (and should provide) both.

Printed reports are still very important in real estate. Cloud CMA customers have published over 15 million reports total and that number is growing. Last year, on average, 260,000 Cloud CMA reports were generated every month.

Bringing a printed Comparative Market Analysis to a listing presentation helps an agent look more professional and prepared. Some clients are not that tech-savvy and prefer working with pen and paper. And there is always the possibility of a listing presentation getting derailed by not having a good internet connection at the subject property.

Brokers, help your agents rise above the competition

As a real estate broker, your agents represent your brand. You need prospective and existing clients to identify your company to get listings, referrals, and repeat business. Stand out among other brokerages with customized print and live reports branded to your brokerage.

Cloud CMA Live is a free upgrade for existing Cloud CMA customers. New customers can try Cloud CMA Live free for 30 days by visiting CloudCMALive.com.