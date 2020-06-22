“They call me Winz.”

Matt Winzenreid is one of those people who puts you at ease immediately. He has a disarming way about him, even though he runs a high performing real estate team.

Matt makes you comfortable because he is comfortable. He’s self-assured. Secure in his belief that he’s doing exactly what he was meant to do.

What he and his team do is help people—mostly young families—buy and sell homes on the west side of Madison, Wisconsin, the neighborhood in which Matt was born. They do it with a community-minded spirit that feels fully sincere. When we asked Matt how he measured success, he answered, by “the health of the team.”

Matt came to 1000watt looking to take his team to the next level with sharper positioning, a more differentiated story, and superior brand visuals. We knew doing this work for such a close-knit team would require us to capture the approachable, service-focused energy he and the people at Matt Winzenried Real Estate Partners radiate.

The words and the visuals, working together, had to communicate that truth.

We went to work.

The brand mantra, or slogan, was the capstone:

“Sincerely Yours.”

This isn’t something you’d think of as a team slogan. And that’s the point. It felt 100% right for Matt and his team. Defensible. Ownable. Outside the norm.

And, above all else, true.

We built the story and message out from there:

We moved to visuals: a logo, signage, type, and more that needed to build on this tone:

Matt pulled his new brand story and identity together on his website beautifully. Words, photos, design—all working together to communicate a difference, a mission, and a feeling.

You feel, in a word, comfortable.

Read more about Matt’s story on our website.

