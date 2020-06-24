Tech-powered brokerage Redfin is expanding its services to Alaska for the first time, the company announced on Wednesday.

With its debut in Anchorage, Redfin agents will now be able to service homebuyers and sellers in the Southcentral Alaska region, and Redfin’s website and iOS and Android app will feature homes for sale in the area.

Kameron Draper, an Anchorage-based real estate agent of 14 years, will lead the brokerage’s efforts locally.

“I first learned about Redfin over a decade ago and have always admired the mission to redefine real estate in the consumer’s favor, so it’s a thrill to now launch the brokerage here in Alaska,” Draper said in a statement. “What makes Redfin unique is the combination of expert, local agents, lower fees and a technology platform that makes the process of finding and selling a home seamless from start to finish.”

Unlike many brokerages that hire real estate agents as independent contractors, Redfin’s agents are salaried employees. The announcement comes just about one month after the brokerage started bringing back staff that had been furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting national economic upheaval.

With its move into Alaska, Redfin joins similar companies in the area like Zillow and realtor.com. The brokerage now operates in 43 states, two Canadian provinces and the District of Columbia.

Email Lillian Dickerson