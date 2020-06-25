On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer talks about fear and how to avoid letting it get the best of you.

We’re under siege. Fear is surrounding us. But we should never, ever give in.

Much like Britain in the midst of WWII, we’ve found ourselves fighting a terrible enemy — COVID-19. And I for one, will not give into fear.

I recently ran across Winston Churchill’s speech during this time, and it re-instilled in me this: I refuse to yield to fear.

We might all be a little afraid right now as the nation begins to reopen, but it’s our job to give it our all. And if you’ve read these words from me once, you’ve read them a thousand times: The antidote to fear is gratitude. The antidote to fear is service.

Ultimately, the antidote to fear is thinking outside yourself. And so, that’s how we must begin.

As we all navigate what it looks like to return to work safely, remember that fear should never, ever navigate our decisions. We need to be cautious, of course, and abide by health guidelines.

But let’s work hard, and if we’re going to give into anything, let’s give into service, kindness and compassion.

Reach out to a neighbor. Send that BombBomb, that email or that handwritten note. Be on the lookout for any and every way you can lend yourself to others.

If you’re ready to slowly re-enter and get back to work, this podcast is a great listen to get you fired up and confident about what’s to come.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.