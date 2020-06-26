The $1 million custom aquarium was imported from Japan and is so large that it must be maintained by a scuba diver.

A waterfront spec mansion with a custom aquarium worth $1 million has hit the market in Miami Beach for $34 million.

The 15,560-square-foot estate overlooks the city’s Biscayne Bay and was envisioned by Florida developer and former food company CEO Andre Radandt. According to the Wall Street Journal, Radandt purchased it in 2015 for $9.2 million and built what was then just the shell of a house into an opulent estate.

The property, which is located in the uber-affluent Venetian Islands gated community, practically oozes extravagance from every detail. Rooms overlook the ocean while the outside has 6,500 square feet of terraces, a rooftop garden with a Jacuzzi and a wet bar, and a private dock. The inside, meanwhile, boasts a 20-person dining room, a gym, a wine cellar, an elevator between the property’s four stories and a stylish two-story wall with designs from the late famed sculptor Erwin Hauer.

Still, the home’s most remarkable feature is its living room aquarium, which was imported from Japan and cost $1 million. It holds over 5,600 gallons of water and needs to be regularly maintained by a scuba diver. Too heavy to be flown, the aquarium was brought over from Japan by a barge.

Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents tasked with selling the home. Radandt, who was CEO of Bolthouse Farms from 2002 to 2008, took over building the property when he bought it in 2015.

Even though the luxury market in Miami and Palm Beach has been strong despite the coronavirus outbreak, the $34 million price tag is a particularly high one for the area — while developers often set exorbitant asking prices as a way of drawing attention to the home, a sale at that price would land it somewhere in the record books.

