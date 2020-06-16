Months after revealing that she was dating a real estate agent, pop star Ariana Grande dropped $13.7 million on a Hollywood Hills mansion.

Spanning more than 10,000 square feet and designed by architectural firm iDGroup, the extravagant Bird Streets property overlooks the Sunset Strip. It was built in 2018 as a spec mansion and has not yet been lived in.

Back in March, Grande broke the silence about her personal life and confirmed that she was dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who is part of Aaron Kirman’s luxury team. Kirman represented Grande in this purchase while Compass’ Tomer Fridman, Adam Rosenfeld and Sally Forster Jones held the listing.

Since first rising to fame with chart-toppers like “The Way,” 26-year-old Grande has been renting large mansions in the LA area as she became one of the biggest pop singers today. As Variety reports, she had been house-hunting for months and finally settled on the amenity-heavy estate — it has a pool, spa, sauna, gym, multiple terraces, a wine closet and a master suite with a closet the size of a small boutique, so plenty of space for the pop star’s ostentatious outfits.

But despite the home’s sleek design, it was a purchase that surprised some in real estate circles. The mansion’s rooms are visible from nearby streets and do not offer the kind of privacy that celebrities of Grande’s stature (she has 190 million Instagram followers) often want.

The Bird Streets property was developed in 2018 by Woodbridge, the now-dismantled investment group run by convicted Ponzi schemer Robert Shapiro. It was initially listed for $25.5 million and then brought down to $17.495 million before Grande bought it for $13.7 million — a common situation in LA, where developers often set sky-high prices on spec mansions as a way to attract attention but without any real expectation of them selling for that much.

While it’s not clear whether her time with Gomez played any role in her decision to stop renting, it seems that Grande has taken a serious interest to real estate lately. She also reportedly bought a Tudor-style mansion in Montecito from Elle DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $6.75 million. Known as the Porter House, it was built from pieces of 18th century English barns that were imported to California.

