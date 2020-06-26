At Inman Connect Now earlier this month, Robert Reffkin, the CEO of Compass, talked about the challenges our country is facing and the 3 things that everybody can do to make a difference.

Click the video below to hear what Robert recommends. Want to see the whole session? Now through July 4, we’re offering access to the 90+ sessions from the June event for just $29.

“Fantastic event held in the most trying times for everyone personally and professionally. Our industry is built on relationships and we will always be classified as ‘essential’ to everyone. Brad Inman and everyone else made sure the topics were current and sensitive the events of the day. Unique opportunity to get all the major players together at once to calm fears and inspire growth in an industry that thrives on change no matter how fast it comes. The new tomorrow started today. What a show!”

– William Walls, President, Echelon Publishing

Like what you see here? We’ve added 3 more online events for this year on August 4, September 15, and October 20. You can register for an individual event, or join us for all 3 at a discounted price by registering for the “Connect Now Bundle.” Each event has a specific theme, and combined, they’ll prepare you for what’s to come in the market. Learn more here.