Usually pressed for time in the morning while getting ready for work? Maybe it would help to have a shower in your kitchen.

That could be one factor for potential tenants of 114 Walton Street #6 to consider, at least.

The studio apartment with a separate kitchen located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, made a splash on social media earlier this week when Twitter user Angelica Alzona noticed the relatively reasonable price tag of $1,650 — and subsequently noticed the shower and tub wedged between the kitchen sink and the refrigerator.

The apartment features hardwood floors | StreetEasy Despite the shower being located in the kitchen, there is a separate bathroom in the apartment | StreetEasy In an unusual choice for layout, the shower is located between the kitchen sink and the refrigerator | StreetEasy Despite its quirks, the apartment is relatively spacious and well-priced for its location in Williambsburg | StreetEasy

“hm, 1650 is def out of my budget but I’m just gonna take a lo—ah,” Alzona posted.

“You dry out the tub and, voila, you got your bed,” another Twitter user commented.

The apartment’s listing description also acknowledges its unique layout, poking fun at its eccentricities.

“Luxuries or weird ??! Kitchen or Bathroom vibes? You decide!” the description reads.

However, the apartment is conveniently located off Union Avenue and Broadway across from the JMZ Lorimer Street subway stop, and other micro-apartments in the city — that may feature communal bathrooms — might be listed for prices not too far off of this one, for up to $1,450 a month. The unit also features hardwood floors and large kitchen windows with a garden view.

“This price for a spacious loft/apartment is rare for the area!” the listing description continues. “Unit comes with separate kitchen with windows and sectioned off sleeping area with toilet — all you gotta do to call this home is deal with this bathtub situation :-)”

It looks as though the unusual layout wasn’t too much of a turnoff for one renter, at least — StreetEasy’s price history of the apartment shows that the listing entered contract on Tuesday, just about two weeks after it was listed by Paul Michael of Rennit Inc.

