Sotheby International Realty’s affiliate Warren Lewis Sotheby’s International Realty in Brooklyn has merged with a local firm, Brooklyn Bridge Realty, Realogy announced Tuesday.

“The merger strengthens the firm’s position to serve its clientele and we are proud to support their continued growth,” Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty said in a statement.

The former broker/owners of Warren Lewis Sotheby’s International Realty, Aroza Sanjana and Jose Nunez, will now head operations at Avenue Sotheby’s International Realty, while J. Jean Austin, who was formerly broker/owner of Brooklyn Bridge Realty, will join the new team as an active associate broker and continue to represent her clients.

“This is a story of two independent broker owners who got to know each other over many years and many lunches, and ultimately decided that they were a perfect fit together,” Sanjana told Inman in an email when asked what prompted the merger.

The combined firm now has 48 sales associates and three offices in Park Slope, Williamsburg and Cobble Hill.

“We are actively recruiting top talent in all three branches and are implementing many new technology advances under the Sotheby’s International Realty brand’s Current marketing suite and agent tools,” Sanjana added.

Email Lillian Dickerson