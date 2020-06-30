The software will now have access to 600+ MLSs just a year after inception, and founder Karen Abram says she’s “beyond excited to join the Inside Real Estate family.”

Inside Real Estate has announced exclusively to Inman the acquisition of dashCMA, a data-driven web app for assisting agents, buyers and sellers with property valuations and price decisions.

DashCMA was founded by Karen Abram in 2019, and it was an Inman Innovator Award finalist the same year.

Now with access to more than 600 multiple listing services covering close to 99 percent of all listings in the United States and Canada, users can expect dashCMA’s agent reach to grow tremendously. Additionally, more data leads to greater reporting intelligence.

Reached by phone about the acquisition, Abram expressed excitement at now being part of a company that shares her approach to making technology that supports agents’ ability to provide value.

“We’re on the same page in that tech has to enhance the agent, let them showcase their abilities,” Abram said. “This feels really right to align with a company that has such a shared vision.”

The software empowers agents to translate local multiple listing service data and market information into palatable, vibrant graphs and comparative market analysis (CMA) presentations. Abram said her software’s intrinsic value is that it takes clinical data and makes it conversational.

Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE offers the industry a wide range of lead generation capabilities, nurturing tools, customer relationship management, IDX-websites, and other modern, flexible solutions for winning and managing business.

The company has more than 200,000 real estate professionals leveraging its technologies.

The press release stated that dashCMA will be available for purchase as a standalone product to brokerages. In the coming months, it will be integrated into kvCORE and made available for purchase within the kvCORE Marketplace.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.