The company announced that Matt Daimler is moving from StreetEasy to the role of senior vice president of product for Zillow group while Caroline Burton will fill Daimler’s former role as general manager of StreetEasy and Zillow Group NYC.

Daimler’s role is new for the company, as is the product division. In his new role, Daimler will oversee the company’s real estate shopping experience and will be the central point of aligning multiple consumer-facing product groups to create a better experience for Zillow customers.

“Matt has a stellar track record of building innovative technologies that solve customer pain points and creating products that customers love,” Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman, to whom Daimler will report, said in a statement.

“As a successful entrepreneur and seasoned executive, he brings the forward-thinking perspective and focus that we need to build innovative products that rewire the way people buy, sell, rent, and finance homes,” Wacksman added. “We are thrilled he has agreed to take on this critical role at Zillow.”

Burton, who will fill Daimler’s role, has been integral to building the company’s New York brand rentals and sales marketplace strategies, as well as scaling the company’s customer operations and sales teams. Zillow’s New York brands include StreetEasy, Out East and Naked Apartments.

In addition to changing roles for Daimler and Burton, Zillow also announced Thursday its hired Ravi Kandikonda as senior vice president of integrated marketing, where he’ll report to Aimee Johnson, Zillow’s chief marketing officer.

Kandikonda, whose role will see him leading the teams responsible for product marketing, campaign planning and management, channel marketing, partner engagement, and marketing operations, previously served as the senior vice president of marketing at Comcast.

