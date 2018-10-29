The husband-and-wife duo who founded Buyfolio, before it was gobbled up by Streeteasy in 2012, are set to take on new roles at Zillow Group, the company announced Monday.

Susan Daimler, who had led StreetEasy since 2013, was promoted to senior vice president of Zillow Group’s top money-maker, it’s Premier Agent program. Daimler will report directly to Greg Schwartz, Zillow Group’s president of media and marketplaces.

In her new role, Daimler will be tasked with leading strategy and sales, as well as driving product vision to help Premier Agents deliver on-demand, personalized service, according to a release from Zillow.

“It puts Zillow Group at a huge advantage to be able to leverage her talents and strategic expertise at a greater scale within the company,” Schwartz said. “Having been involved in real estate and tech for over a decade, Daimler also understands the unique dynamics of each industry and how they can work better together.”

Matt Daimler, who had been leading strategic initiatives for Zillow in New York for six years, will now serve as the vice president and general manager of Zillow Group in New York City, including StreetEasy, Naked Apartments and Out East, it’s recently launched Hamptons brand.

“[Daimler] has a deep understanding of both the business and New York City real estate’s nuances and complexities,” Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff said, in a release. “StreetEasy is the place New Yorkers shop for real estate, and it’s crucial to have leadership who can build on StreetEasy’s massive growth and popularity among New Yorkers, and take that momentum to the rest of the NYC portfolio.”

Matt and Susan Daimler also co-founded SeatGuru, which was acquired by TripAdvisor in 2007.

