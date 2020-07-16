The mid-century modern home that appeared in countless episodes of “The Golden Girls” hit the market in LA for $2.999 million.

The house, a four-bedroom property built in midcentury modern style, stands out from the mansions normally spotted in the star-studded community of Brentwood, Los Angeles. But its exterior is one of the most well-known homes in TV history as the home of Golden Girl Blanche Devereaux. Its cream exterior and black shingled roof also appeared in the show’s theme song.

“The Golden Girls,” which ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992, was iconic in the way it portrayed four elderly women enjoying their lives and living together as friends. While the home was said to reside at 6151 Richmond Street in Miami, the real property was in Los Angeles and custom-built in 1955 to be surrounded by plants and other vegetation. As the show grew in popularity and received new seasons, the exterior was reconstructed for a Disney studio set.

The home leads onto a large garden and has a Japanese-style wraparound porch — the son of the original owners told the Wall Street Journal that show producers chose it because of the Miami look it conjured with the plantings. The real interior has been updated and designed with modern flourishes. The original high ceilings and glass walls leading onto the garden are accentuated by cream furniture and turquoise accents.

“The TV interior was just a set,” reads the listing description. “The inside of the real Brentwood residence was private and is being revealed for the first time in 65 years.”

Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent. The owners, David Noble and Margaret Carr Barry, lived in the house for more than 60 years. After the Barry’s deaths in 2017 and 2019, family members placed the home on the market through a trust. Their son, James Barry, told the Journal that his mother would often look out the window just like one of the Golden Girls on the show.

The Barrys were not particular fans of the show and tried to protect their privacy after its popularity started attracting fans — including one who asked to propose to his girlfriend in their front yard. With Golden Girls still airing and now considered a classic, the new owners may have to accept the attention that living there may bring.

