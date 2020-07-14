Kirk Rundhaug and Paige Neuhauser, as well as the remaining three members of their New York-based team, have moved to Compass from Douglas Elliman.

On Tuesday, Compass announced the hiring of new development specialists Kirk Rundhaug, Paige Neuhauser and the remaining three members of their New York-based five-person team. Prior to joining Compass, the Rundhaug Neuhauser Team operated through Douglas Elliman.

“I’ve always said the best way to know an agent is to work with them, not just do a deal with them but work with them,” Leonard Steinberg, chief evangelist at Compass, told Inman. “I’ve actually done co-exclusive sales with Kirk … and was very fortunate to [learn] how he operates and how he works. Unlike a lot of our brethren, he’s not focused at all on the celebrity and the ego, he just is a worker.”

“Kirk and Paige are tremendous advisers to their clients,” Rory Golod, president of Compass, New York region, said in a statement. “We are confident they will leverage the Compass platform to do more for their clients than ever before.”

In 2019 the team sold $150 million in real estate, and have sold nearly $2.5 billion across their careers. Notable sales have included the $450 million sale of 160 Leroy in the West Village and the more than $850 million sale at 10 Madison Square West in Flatiron.

“Invited to be a part of Compass because of our reputation and personality is rather gratifying,” Neuhauser said in a statement. “We’re very excited to take our ‘one-stop-shop’ to the next level.”

Over the years, the Rundhaug Neuhauser Team has worked with various investors and high-profile creatives, including Broadway director Rob Roth, interior designers Alexander Doherty and Charles Krewson, and art dealers and collectors like Alexander Acquavella and Alberto Mugrabi. Their transactions across New York City have garnered them relationships with well-known developers like Ian Schrager, Witkoff Group, Atlas Capital Group and Charles Dunne.

“Compass represents cutting-edge technology and has smart and intuitive staff who prioritize agent success,” Rundhaug said in a statement. “Lots of people we admire and respect have already joined Compass. They are successful, happy and good people.”

In joining Compass, Steinberg said Rundhaug would be bringing in qualities of ethics, professionalism, empathy and kindness — all of which the company embraces.

“He’s picked up a lot of slack for a lot of people who take all the credit,” Steinberg added. “But I think this is his moment to shine.”

Email Lillian Dickerson