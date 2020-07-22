Everyone needs somewhere to live and not everyone can afford to or wants to buy a home, so some 43 million American households are currently renting. But rental markets are not created equal and personal finance website WalletHub set out to figure out where renters can get the most bang for their buck.
In a study called “2020’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America,” the site evaluated 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated, looking at 24 factors, including cost of living, rental affordability, historical rental price changes, rent-to-home price ratio, job availability, crime rates and statewide coronavirus support.
Among the top 10 best places to rent, six were in the Midwest, including the top spot: Bismarck, North Dakota. Of the top 10 worst places to rent, seven were in the South, including the bottom spot: Hialeah, Florida.
WalletHub also asked a panel of 21 experts questions such as: How can local policymakers make housing more affordable for renters without upsetting homeowners?
Kellen Zale, associate professor of law at University of Houston’s Law Center, noted that because rents nationwide have been rising faster than incomes, renters in many cities are considered “rent-burdened,” meaning they have to spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent.
“There are many strategies policymakers can consider for addressing rental affordability, such as tax incentives for infill development and new rental construction; rental subsidies for public employees like teachers; and revising outdated zoning laws that limit multi-family housing. Numerous studies have shown that rental housing does not lower homeowner property values,” Zale said.
“Furthermore, when a city has a diverse mix of housing options, it can better support all segments of the population. Adopting policies to make renting more affordable ensures that millennials just out of college can live in places where job opportunities are; that retirees on fixed incomes can stay in their communities; and that teachers and health care workers can live near the schools and hospitals they work in.”
She added that many essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are hourly workers who are more likely to be renters than homeowners. “We all benefit when these members of our community have access to affordable and safe rental housing,” Zale said.
Mark Stapp, executive director of the W.P. Carey School of Business, suggested cities reduce regulations, speed up approvals and “look at their own land and building inventories [and] consider any excess or underutilized property for affordable and workforce housing.”
|Overall Rank
(1 = Best)
|City
|Total Score
|‘Rental Market & Affordability’ Rank
|‘Quality of Life’ Rank
|1
|Bismarck, ND
|61.97
|1
|72
|2
|Lewiston, ME
|57.98
|16
|21
|3
|Lincoln, NE
|57.70
|23
|15
|4
|Rapid City, SD
|56.89
|2
|120
|5
|Sioux Falls, SD
|56.81
|3
|113
|6
|Portland, ME
|56.56
|62
|1
|7
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|56.54
|8
|69
|8
|Fargo, ND
|56.48
|4
|96
|9
|Fremont, CA
|55.56
|43
|17
|10
|Scottsdale, AZ
|55.00
|85
|3
|11
|Casper, WY
|54.84
|12
|79
|12
|Chesapeake, VA
|54.59
|7
|97
|13
|Boise, ID
|54.36
|70
|8
|14
|Overland Park, KS
|54.34
|37
|32
|15
|Billings, MT
|54.16
|5
|133
|16
|Washington, DC
|54.14
|20
|66
|17
|Omaha, NE
|53.68
|21
|67
|18
|Gilbert, AZ
|53.66
|63
|16
|19
|Columbia, MD
|53.56
|15
|98
|20
|South Burlington, VT
|53.46
|75
|6
|21
|Nashua, NH
|53.31
|57
|22
|22
|Las Cruces, NM
|53.22
|22
|75
|23
|El Paso, TX
|52.96
|33
|60
|24
|Virginia Beach, VA
|52.86
|19
|84
|25
|Chandler, AZ
|52.85
|74
|14
|26
|Huntsville, AL
|52.79
|18
|85
|27
|Peoria, AZ
|52.46
|65
|20
|28
|Newport News, VA
|52.08
|10
|126
|29
|Colorado Springs, CO
|51.99
|100
|10
|30
|Irvine, CA
|51.56
|137
|4
|31
|Albuquerque, NM
|51.44
|9
|123
|32
|Fort Smith, AR
|51.12
|6
|159
|33
|Des Moines, IA
|51.07
|29
|91
|34
|Pittsburgh, PA
|50.18
|45
|78
|35
|Henderson, NV
|49.90
|98
|31
|36
|Reno, NV
|49.88
|87
|40
|37
|Cheyenne, WY
|49.85
|27
|115
|38
|San Francisco, CA
|49.58
|83
|43
|39
|Warwick, RI
|49.53
|88
|42
|40
|Denver, CO
|49.48
|117
|23
|41
|Manchester, NH
|49.46
|66
|61
|42
|Austin, TX
|48.81
|76
|59
|43
|Santa Rosa, CA
|48.78
|142
|9
|44
|San Diego, CA
|48.64
|162
|2
|45
|Honolulu, HI
|48.47
|139
|25
|46
|Glendale, AZ
|48.41
|109
|39
|47
|Amarillo, TX
|48.34
|42
|110
|48
|Bakersfield, CA
|48.24
|54
|88
|49
|Oklahoma City, OK
|48.21
|44
|107
|50
|Richmond, VA
|48.04
|32
|137
|51
|Grand Rapids, MI
|47.89
|86
|64
|52
|Fresno, CA
|47.82
|48
|105
|53
|Mesa, AZ
|47.81
|114
|41
|54
|Winston-Salem, NC
|47.79
|30
|150
|55
|Little Rock, AR
|47.75
|13
|170
|56
|Jersey City, NJ
|47.66
|28
|138
|57
|Worcester, MA
|47.61
|104
|52
|58
|Madison, WI
|47.55
|60
|92
|59
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|47.53
|59
|95
|60
|Raleigh, NC
|47.48
|39
|140
|61
|Wilmington, DE
|47.39
|36
|136
|62
|Juneau, AK
|47.26
|26
|154
|63
|Wichita, KS
|47.20
|17
|157
|64
|Charleston, SC
|47.15
|107
|58
|65
|Missoula, MT
|47.11
|35
|149
|66
|Tampa, FL
|47.02
|150
|13
|67
|Plano, TX
|46.99
|132
|35
|68
|Nampa, ID
|46.97
|106
|62
|69
|Phoenix, AZ
|46.96
|118
|51
|70
|Huntington Beach, CA
|46.90
|159
|5
|71
|Tempe, AZ
|46.76
|111
|56
|72
|Greensboro, NC
|46.72
|34
|141
|73
|San Antonio, TX
|46.71
|61
|103
|74
|Norfolk, VA
|46.57
|25
|156
|75
|Orlando, FL
|46.55
|140
|36
|76
|Springfield, MO
|46.49
|11
|177
|77
|Corpus Christi, TX
|46.47
|41
|125
|78
|New York, NY
|46.46
|123
|54
|79
|Las Vegas, NV
|46.43
|130
|45
|80
|Louisville, KY
|46.43
|46
|132
|81
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|46.35
|147
|18
|82
|Tucson, AZ
|46.28
|92
|82
|83
|Aurora, IL
|46.28
|73
|100
|83
|Burlington, VT
|46.28
|116
|63
|85
|Minneapolis, MN
|46.25
|113
|65
|86
|Chula Vista, CA
|46.19
|154
|19
|87
|Buffalo, NY
|45.86
|52
|121
|88
|Arlington, TX
|45.79
|93
|89
|88
|Durham, NC
|45.79
|49
|129
|90
|Fontana, CA
|45.65
|133
|46
|91
|Grand Prairie, TX
|45.57
|134
|48
|92
|Aurora, CO
|45.50
|134
|57
|93
|Fort Worth, TX
|45.48
|97
|87
|94
|Spokane, WA
|45.35
|68
|114
|95
|St. Louis, MO
|45.26
|24
|168
|96
|Modesto, CA
|45.24
|78
|104
|97
|Kansas City, MO
|45.23
|55
|134
|98
|Rochester, NY
|45.21
|90
|102
|99
|Jacksonville, FL
|45.20
|122
|68
|100
|Philadelphia, PA
|45.19
|56
|131
|101
|Montgomery, AL
|45.16
|50
|152
|102
|Mobile, AL
|45.13
|40
|160
|103
|Providence, RI
|45.09
|80
|106
|104
|Houston, TX
|44.89
|53
|146
|105
|St. Petersburg, FL
|44.57
|149
|44
|106
|Pearl City, HI
|44.55
|155
|26
|107
|Cincinnati, OH
|44.54
|77
|111
|108
|West Valley City, UT
|44.37
|115
|83
|109
|Oakland, CA
|44.17
|84
|117
|110
|Riverside, CA
|44.15
|136
|70
|111
|St. Paul, MN
|44.15
|129
|77
|112
|Sacramento, CA
|44.08
|171
|24
|113
|Fort Wayne, IN
|44.07
|64
|139
|114
|Columbus, OH
|44.03
|95
|108
|115
|Portland, OR
|44.02
|131
|76
|116
|Yonkers, NY
|43.99
|153
|34
|117
|Oxnard, CA
|43.81
|152
|50
|118
|Anaheim, CA
|43.68
|169
|30
|119
|Glendale, CA
|43.60
|172
|12
|120
|Santa Clarita, CA
|43.47
|161
|33
|121
|Chattanooga, TN
|43.41
|81
|130
|122
|Milwaukee, WI
|43.41
|38
|171
|123
|Birmingham, AL
|43.37
|69
|147
|124
|Anchorage, AK
|43.36
|14
|181
|125
|Baltimore, MD
|43.29
|31
|176
|126
|Salt Lake City, UT
|43.27
|105
|109
|127
|North Las Vegas, NV
|43.19
|127
|94
|128
|Charlotte, NC
|43.13
|58
|158
|129
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|43.09
|168
|29
|130
|Columbia, SC
|42.99
|51
|165
|131
|San Jose, CA
|42.97
|166
|37
|132
|Brownsville, TX
|42.97
|91
|135
|133
|Garden Grove, CA
|42.90
|176
|7
|134
|Nashville, TN
|42.87
|102
|116
|135
|Boston, MA
|42.87
|175
|27
|136
|Dover, DE
|42.80
|89
|144
|137
|Ontario, CA
|42.47
|160
|47
|138
|Salem, OR
|42.44
|108
|119
|139
|Oceanside, CA
|42.38
|177
|11
|140
|Tulsa, OK
|42.31
|98
|127
|141
|Chicago, IL
|42.17
|79
|153
|142
|Seattle, WA
|42.13
|148
|73
|143
|Atlanta, GA
|42.07
|145
|81
|144
|Moreno Valley, CA
|42.00
|146
|74
|145
|Long Beach, CA
|41.98
|170
|49
|146
|Baton Rouge, LA
|41.90
|94
|145
|147
|Irving, TX
|41.86
|141
|99
|148
|Knoxville, TN
|41.21
|103
|148
|149
|Lubbock, TX
|41.17
|67
|164
|150
|Los Angeles, CA
|41.12
|173
|55
|151
|Cape Coral, FL
|40.96
|179
|28
|152
|Vancouver, WA
|40.95
|156
|71
|153
|Laredo, TX
|40.84
|120
|128
|154
|Fayetteville, NC
|40.75
|47
|180
|155
|Columbus, GA
|40.75
|71
|169
|156
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|40.61
|178
|38
|157
|Charleston, WV
|40.42
|96
|163
|158
|Tallahassee, FL
|40.15
|126
|143
|159
|Shreveport, LA
|40.05
|101
|161
|160
|Garland, TX
|39.35
|164
|93
|161
|Stockton, CA
|39.32
|138
|142
|162
|Akron, OH
|39.15
|110
|162
|163
|Dallas, TX
|39.09
|151
|112
|164
|Santa Ana, CA
|39.01
|180
|53
|165
|Indianapolis, IN
|38.72
|72
|178
|166
|Newark, NJ
|38.63
|128
|155
|167
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|38.56
|163
|101
|168
|Bridgeport, CT
|38.23
|174
|86
|169
|Toledo, OH
|37.90
|112
|166
|170
|New Orleans, LA
|37.70
|144
|151
|171
|New Haven, CT
|37.56
|157
|122
|172
|San Bernardino, CA
|37.44
|158
|124
|173
|Tacoma, WA
|37.07
|165
|118
|174
|Augusta, GA
|37.03
|121
|175
|175
|Gulfport, MS
|36.94
|125
|172
|176
|Jackson, MS
|36.71
|119
|174
|177
|Miami, FL
|35.81
|181
|80
|178
|Detroit, MI
|34.80
|124
|179
|179
|Cleveland, OH
|34.74
|143
|173
|180
|Memphis, TN
|34.55
|82
|182
|181
|Huntington, WV
|32.96
|167
|167
|182
|Hialeah, FL
|32.02
|182
|90
Source: WalletHub
WalletHub also ranked the cities by most and least affordable rentals (most affordable: Cedar Rapids, Iowa; least affordable: Hialeah, Florida), lowest and highest median rent growth forecast (lowest: Milwaukee, Wisconsin; highest: North Las Vegas, Nevada), highest and lowest rental vacancy rate (highest: Little Rock, Arkansas; lowest: Garden Grove, California), lowest and highest rent-to-price ratio (lowest: Cheyenne, Wyoming; highest: Rochester, New York), lowest and highest cost of living (lowest: Brownsville, Texas; highest: San Francisco, California) and most and least safe (most: Port St. Lucie, Florida, least: Memphis, Tennessee).
To see how your city stacks up or read the entire report, click here.
Email Andrea V. Brambila.
Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter
Comments