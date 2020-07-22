Everyone needs somewhere to live and not everyone can afford to or wants to buy a home, so some 43 million American households are currently renting. But rental markets are not created equal and personal finance website WalletHub set out to figure out where renters can get the most bang for their buck.

In a study called “2020’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America,” the site evaluated 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated, looking at 24 factors, including cost of living, rental affordability, historical rental price changes, rent-to-home price ratio, job availability, crime rates and statewide coronavirus support.

Among the top 10 best places to rent, six were in the Midwest, including the top spot: Bismarck, North Dakota. Of the top 10 worst places to rent, seven were in the South, including the bottom spot: Hialeah, Florida.

WalletHub also asked a panel of 21 experts questions such as: How can local policymakers make housing more affordable for renters without upsetting homeowners?

Kellen Zale, associate professor of law at University of Houston’s Law Center, noted that because rents nationwide have been rising faster than incomes, renters in many cities are considered “rent-burdened,” meaning they have to spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent.

“There are many strategies policymakers can consider for addressing rental affordability, such as tax incentives for infill development and new rental construction; rental subsidies for public employees like teachers; and revising outdated zoning laws that limit multi-family housing. Numerous studies have shown that rental housing does not lower homeowner property values,” Zale said.

“Furthermore, when a city has a diverse mix of housing options, it can better support all segments of the population. Adopting policies to make renting more affordable ensures that millennials just out of college can live in places where job opportunities are; that retirees on fixed incomes can stay in their communities; and that teachers and health care workers can live near the schools and hospitals they work in.”

She added that many essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are hourly workers who are more likely to be renters than homeowners. “We all benefit when these members of our community have access to affordable and safe rental housing,” Zale said.

Mark Stapp, executive director of the W.P. Carey School of Business, suggested cities reduce regulations, speed up approvals and “look at their own land and building inventories [and] consider any excess or underutilized property for affordable and workforce housing.”

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) City Total Score ‘Rental Market & Affordability’ Rank ‘Quality of Life’ Rank 1 Bismarck, ND 61.97 1 72 2 Lewiston, ME 57.98 16 21 3 Lincoln, NE 57.70 23 15 4 Rapid City, SD 56.89 2 120 5 Sioux Falls, SD 56.81 3 113 6 Portland, ME 56.56 62 1 7 Cedar Rapids, IA 56.54 8 69 8 Fargo, ND 56.48 4 96 9 Fremont, CA 55.56 43 17 10 Scottsdale, AZ 55.00 85 3 11 Casper, WY 54.84 12 79 12 Chesapeake, VA 54.59 7 97 13 Boise, ID 54.36 70 8 14 Overland Park, KS 54.34 37 32 15 Billings, MT 54.16 5 133 16 Washington, DC 54.14 20 66 17 Omaha, NE 53.68 21 67 18 Gilbert, AZ 53.66 63 16 19 Columbia, MD 53.56 15 98 20 South Burlington, VT 53.46 75 6 21 Nashua, NH 53.31 57 22 22 Las Cruces, NM 53.22 22 75 23 El Paso, TX 52.96 33 60 24 Virginia Beach, VA 52.86 19 84 25 Chandler, AZ 52.85 74 14 26 Huntsville, AL 52.79 18 85 27 Peoria, AZ 52.46 65 20 28 Newport News, VA 52.08 10 126 29 Colorado Springs, CO 51.99 100 10 30 Irvine, CA 51.56 137 4 31 Albuquerque, NM 51.44 9 123 32 Fort Smith, AR 51.12 6 159 33 Des Moines, IA 51.07 29 91 34 Pittsburgh, PA 50.18 45 78 35 Henderson, NV 49.90 98 31 36 Reno, NV 49.88 87 40 37 Cheyenne, WY 49.85 27 115 38 San Francisco, CA 49.58 83 43 39 Warwick, RI 49.53 88 42 40 Denver, CO 49.48 117 23 41 Manchester, NH 49.46 66 61 42 Austin, TX 48.81 76 59 43 Santa Rosa, CA 48.78 142 9 44 San Diego, CA 48.64 162 2 45 Honolulu, HI 48.47 139 25 46 Glendale, AZ 48.41 109 39 47 Amarillo, TX 48.34 42 110 48 Bakersfield, CA 48.24 54 88 49 Oklahoma City, OK 48.21 44 107 50 Richmond, VA 48.04 32 137 51 Grand Rapids, MI 47.89 86 64 52 Fresno, CA 47.82 48 105 53 Mesa, AZ 47.81 114 41 54 Winston-Salem, NC 47.79 30 150 55 Little Rock, AR 47.75 13 170 56 Jersey City, NJ 47.66 28 138 57 Worcester, MA 47.61 104 52 58 Madison, WI 47.55 60 92 59 Lexington-Fayette, KY 47.53 59 95 60 Raleigh, NC 47.48 39 140 61 Wilmington, DE 47.39 36 136 62 Juneau, AK 47.26 26 154 63 Wichita, KS 47.20 17 157 64 Charleston, SC 47.15 107 58 65 Missoula, MT 47.11 35 149 66 Tampa, FL 47.02 150 13 67 Plano, TX 46.99 132 35 68 Nampa, ID 46.97 106 62 69 Phoenix, AZ 46.96 118 51 70 Huntington Beach, CA 46.90 159 5 71 Tempe, AZ 46.76 111 56 72 Greensboro, NC 46.72 34 141 73 San Antonio, TX 46.71 61 103 74 Norfolk, VA 46.57 25 156 75 Orlando, FL 46.55 140 36 76 Springfield, MO 46.49 11 177 77 Corpus Christi, TX 46.47 41 125 78 New York, NY 46.46 123 54 79 Las Vegas, NV 46.43 130 45 80 Louisville, KY 46.43 46 132 81 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 46.35 147 18 82 Tucson, AZ 46.28 92 82 83 Aurora, IL 46.28 73 100 83 Burlington, VT 46.28 116 63 85 Minneapolis, MN 46.25 113 65 86 Chula Vista, CA 46.19 154 19 87 Buffalo, NY 45.86 52 121 88 Arlington, TX 45.79 93 89 88 Durham, NC 45.79 49 129 90 Fontana, CA 45.65 133 46 91 Grand Prairie, TX 45.57 134 48 92 Aurora, CO 45.50 134 57 93 Fort Worth, TX 45.48 97 87 94 Spokane, WA 45.35 68 114 95 St. Louis, MO 45.26 24 168 96 Modesto, CA 45.24 78 104 97 Kansas City, MO 45.23 55 134 98 Rochester, NY 45.21 90 102 99 Jacksonville, FL 45.20 122 68 100 Philadelphia, PA 45.19 56 131 101 Montgomery, AL 45.16 50 152 102 Mobile, AL 45.13 40 160 103 Providence, RI 45.09 80 106 104 Houston, TX 44.89 53 146 105 St. Petersburg, FL 44.57 149 44 106 Pearl City, HI 44.55 155 26 107 Cincinnati, OH 44.54 77 111 108 West Valley City, UT 44.37 115 83 109 Oakland, CA 44.17 84 117 110 Riverside, CA 44.15 136 70 111 St. Paul, MN 44.15 129 77 112 Sacramento, CA 44.08 171 24 113 Fort Wayne, IN 44.07 64 139 114 Columbus, OH 44.03 95 108 115 Portland, OR 44.02 131 76 116 Yonkers, NY 43.99 153 34 117 Oxnard, CA 43.81 152 50 118 Anaheim, CA 43.68 169 30 119 Glendale, CA 43.60 172 12 120 Santa Clarita, CA 43.47 161 33 121 Chattanooga, TN 43.41 81 130 122 Milwaukee, WI 43.41 38 171 123 Birmingham, AL 43.37 69 147 124 Anchorage, AK 43.36 14 181 125 Baltimore, MD 43.29 31 176 126 Salt Lake City, UT 43.27 105 109 127 North Las Vegas, NV 43.19 127 94 128 Charlotte, NC 43.13 58 158 129 Pembroke Pines, FL 43.09 168 29 130 Columbia, SC 42.99 51 165 131 San Jose, CA 42.97 166 37 132 Brownsville, TX 42.97 91 135 133 Garden Grove, CA 42.90 176 7 134 Nashville, TN 42.87 102 116 135 Boston, MA 42.87 175 27 136 Dover, DE 42.80 89 144 137 Ontario, CA 42.47 160 47 138 Salem, OR 42.44 108 119 139 Oceanside, CA 42.38 177 11 140 Tulsa, OK 42.31 98 127 141 Chicago, IL 42.17 79 153 142 Seattle, WA 42.13 148 73 143 Atlanta, GA 42.07 145 81 144 Moreno Valley, CA 42.00 146 74 145 Long Beach, CA 41.98 170 49 146 Baton Rouge, LA 41.90 94 145 147 Irving, TX 41.86 141 99 148 Knoxville, TN 41.21 103 148 149 Lubbock, TX 41.17 67 164 150 Los Angeles, CA 41.12 173 55 151 Cape Coral, FL 40.96 179 28 152 Vancouver, WA 40.95 156 71 153 Laredo, TX 40.84 120 128 154 Fayetteville, NC 40.75 47 180 155 Columbus, GA 40.75 71 169 156 Port St. Lucie, FL 40.61 178 38 157 Charleston, WV 40.42 96 163 158 Tallahassee, FL 40.15 126 143 159 Shreveport, LA 40.05 101 161 160 Garland, TX 39.35 164 93 161 Stockton, CA 39.32 138 142 162 Akron, OH 39.15 110 162 163 Dallas, TX 39.09 151 112 164 Santa Ana, CA 39.01 180 53 165 Indianapolis, IN 38.72 72 178 166 Newark, NJ 38.63 128 155 167 Fort Lauderdale, FL 38.56 163 101 168 Bridgeport, CT 38.23 174 86 169 Toledo, OH 37.90 112 166 170 New Orleans, LA 37.70 144 151 171 New Haven, CT 37.56 157 122 172 San Bernardino, CA 37.44 158 124 173 Tacoma, WA 37.07 165 118 174 Augusta, GA 37.03 121 175 175 Gulfport, MS 36.94 125 172 176 Jackson, MS 36.71 119 174 177 Miami, FL 35.81 181 80 178 Detroit, MI 34.80 124 179 179 Cleveland, OH 34.74 143 173 180 Memphis, TN 34.55 82 182 181 Huntington, WV 32.96 167 167 182 Hialeah, FL 32.02 182 90

WalletHub also ranked the cities by most and least affordable rentals (most affordable: Cedar Rapids, Iowa; least affordable: Hialeah, Florida), lowest and highest median rent growth forecast (lowest: Milwaukee, Wisconsin; highest: North Las Vegas, Nevada), highest and lowest rental vacancy rate (highest: Little Rock, Arkansas; lowest: Garden Grove, California), lowest and highest rent-to-price ratio (lowest: Cheyenne, Wyoming; highest: Rochester, New York), lowest and highest cost of living (lowest: Brownsville, Texas; highest: San Francisco, California) and most and least safe (most: Port St. Lucie, Florida, least: Memphis, Tennessee).

To see how your city stacks up or read the entire report, click here.

