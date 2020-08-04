The latest in Inman’s new digital event series Connect Now takes place today with a focus on Your Market. We’ll have six regional half-day breakout sessions following a General Session that will offer insights from industry leaders such as Opendoor’s Eric Wu, eXp’s Glenn Sanford, Corcoran’s Pam Liebman, Engel & Völkers’ Anthony Hitt, and teacher/podcaster Dr. Nate Bowling.

Today’s Connect Now kicks off at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a talk from Inman founder Brad Inman.

Below, read an excerpt from Brad’s planned talk. And then, if you haven’t already, secure your spot to join us. The entire day’s worth of content, including industry-best networking events, is just $49 for Inman Select subscribers. Buy your ticket now.

Thank you to our sponsors: BoomTown and Lucidpress.

Below is an excerpt from: ‘Was’ is over

By Brad Inman

Unlike other industries, the real estate business is not only surviving — it’s thriving in many areas during these crazy times.

Why?

You have an easy to get, locally made product — homes — that are not caught up in a global supply chain breakdown, like a crate of paper towels.

You offer an experience everyone needs right now, unlike a first-class flight to Paris.

You offer something people can actually buy, unlike a great meal in a five-star restaurant in New York City.

You are in an industry that is not littered with bankruptcies, like Hertz, Neiman Marcus and Gold’s Gym.

Real estate got lucky; no one shut us down. But was it really luck? No.

Remember the debate about essential services several months ago? We all focused on the industry being essential, but in fact, it’s housing that’s essential. Too often, we try to make what we do more glamorous, more exotic and more interesting. But at its core, shelter is as necessary as the air we breathe and the water we drink. Getting people in and out of homes has never been more important.

Reserve your spot now, and join us today. We look forward to seeing you there.