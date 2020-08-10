Valerie Garcia is joining Realvolve and Firepoint as Vice President of Learning and Development, the proptech firm announced on Monday.

In her new role, Garcia will create an educational curriculum to help the company’s customers develop their businesses in a way that will enable innovation.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity,” Garcia said in a statement. “I have deep empathy and love for the people who are the heart of this industry — the agents. I am excited to have the chance to work with a team that makes those agents the center of all that they do.”

Garcia has two decades of experience in real estate marketing and education, and has worked with brands like RE/MAX, Century 21 and Royal LePage across three different continents.

Most recently, Garcia operated her own corporate consulting business for nearly four years with a focus on helping brands develop their business growth, online content and educational programs. Prior to this role, Garcia was director of training at RE/MAX Integra for almost three years where she delivered educational initiatives to over 40,000 agents and broker owners throughout North America and Europe.

“Good technology should obliterate frenzy, create calm, and leave nothing undone,” Dave Crumby, Realvolve and Firepoint CEO, told Inman in an email. “Software should create efficiencies to help agents and teams scale operations, and when backed by ongoing education and inspiration, it creates a pathway to unlimited growth and becomes a launchpad for one’s potential. Valerie understands that the best agents can do more when they have the right tools, the right community, and the right people at their side.”

Garcia was named as a Top 20 Social Influencer on the Swanepoel Power 200 in 2016. She also currently serves as an Inman Brand Ambassador.

“Change is a constant in this business, and those who are constantly learning are far more likely to not only survive change, but use it as a diving board for growth and success,” Garcia said. “I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and provide our customers and the industry with even more timely and relevant learning opportunities.”

