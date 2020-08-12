ROC Real Estate Partners, located in New Mexico, closed $51 million in sales in 2019.

A 50-agent indie brokerage based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is joining HGTV star Tarek El Moussa team at eXp Realty, The Agentcy.

Ramon Casaus, the qualifying broker of ROC Real Estate Partners launched the indie brokerage in 2017 following a brief stint with RE/MAX in 2016. In 2019, ROC Real Estate Partners closed approximately $51 million in deals.

Casaus cited the ability to scale his business nationally and internationally through eXp Realty’s framework as a big selling point. He also pointed to eXp Realty’s healthcare plan for agents, stock options and revenue sharing model as other reasons for the shift.

“Those are things you’re just not gonna get anywhere else,” Casaus told Inman. “Being able to provide those to my agents was also a big reason for the move.”

Casaus compared eXp Realty’s tech platform — the brokerage operates on a virtual cloud campus — to technology you would see at tech giants like Zillow and Amazon. He also said it makes communication much easier.

“The disruptive model of eXp, I believe, is still in its infancy and we want to be a part of that long term growth,” Casaus told Inman.

Casaus and his agents will join The Agentcy, a new team at eXp Realty founded by El Moussa, star of the HGTV series “Flip or Flop.” Casaus said El Moussa, despite his celebrity status, has been extremely available and his support staff has been amazing.

“It’s been awesome,” Casaus said. “Anything we need he’s happy to take care of it.”

