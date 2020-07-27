The “Flip or Flop” star announced the engagement on Instagram over the weekend with the caption #FlippingHerLastName.

Love is in the air among two real estate reality TV stars.

This weekend, Tarek El Moussa, the star of the popular HGTV show “Flip or Flop,” announced his engagement to Heather Rae Young of the Netflix series “Selling Sunset.”

“She said yes!” El Moussa, 38, wrote under an Instagram photo of him giving Young, 32, an engagement ring with the hashtag #FlippingHerLastName. Young, a real estate agent at Jason Oppenheim’s brokerage, The Oppenheim Group, also posted the same photo with the caption “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

Young is a Realtor who specializes in selling luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Prior to her work in real estate, she had been an actress and a 2010 centerfold model for Playboy. Young is one of the most popular stars of “Selling Sunset” and has nearly a million Instagram followers.

The engagement was announced on Catalina Island southwest of Los Angeles, where the couple was vacationing over the weekend. El Moussa, who rose to fame hosting “Flip or Flop” with then-wife Christina, split up in 2016 and finalized the divorce in 2018.

Christina, who continues to host the show alongside El Moussa, has since remarried to British car show host Ant Anstead.

Email Veronika Bondarenko