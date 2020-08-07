Netflix isn’t wasting any time giving Selling Sunset fans what they want. Only two months after wrapping up the past season, the hard-working, high-fashion, and uber-competitive agents of The Oppenheim Group are already back with the launch of eight new episodes.

This season is bound to be more personal than ever, as viewers get to see the stories behind Chrishell Stause’s heartwrenching divorce and Heather Young’s headline-making engagement to Tarek El Moussa of Flip or Flop fame. Meanwhile, a rift grows between star agents Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald as both women work to reach the top of Los Angeles’ luxury real estate scene.

“We just don’t even notice the cameras anymore,” Oppenheim Group broker-owner Jason Oppenheim told UK-based publication Radio Times. “I felt like everyone was just way more themselves, way more relaxed, way more willing to engage in normal conversations and issues and interpersonal issues.”

“I think in season one we didn’t know really what to expect from the producers, from the show and from the response,” he added. “I think everyone is on board, we’re all starting to enjoy it more!”

Shortly after the debut of Season 1, Oppenheim told Inman about his team’s experience with Netflix and said it was an opportunity to gain “positive publicity” while giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to sell some of California’s most coveted properties.

“We were busy already but at the end of the day we thought it would be fun for the team and provide positive publicity,” he told Inman reporter Veronika Bondarenko in March 2019. “It’s just great to experience something like this with people I’m so close to professionally and personally.”

“A lot of people who watch these shows are left with the impression that [being a real estate agent] is easier than it really is,” he added. “I get three hundred texts and 75 to 100 hundred phone calls a day. Having that on a show would be pretty boring.”

Although Season 3 won’t be without its dramatic moments, the trailer reveals that we might get more insight into how hard Oppenheim and his team work to please their celebrity and high-net-worth clients.

“I have learned the hard way that incredible houses don’t sell themselves,” said Stause, who is only two years into her real estate career.

The Oppenheim Group team expressed excitement about the premiere of the new season, with Jason posting his favorite video clip on Instagram with the caption, “Finally! Season three of Selling Sunset is on Netflix is now streaming!”

View this post on Instagram Finally! Season 3 of Selling Sunset on Netflix is now streaming! A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim) on Aug 7, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

Plenty of fans and colleagues flooded his comments, saying they’d already watched all eight 30-minute episodes, and they were ready for more.

“Next season needs to have longer episodes,” said Selling Sunset fan Angie Mads. “And we need more of them — [eight] episodes isn’t enough.”

Other cast members, such as Chrishell Stause, who’s divorce from This is Us star Justin Hartley will take center stage in Season 3, received a wealth of support on their personal social media pages with fans already looking forward to the next chapter of their stories.

“As difficult as it is to have to relive this time, I am looking forward to getting past it so we can stop looking back and focus on the present and the future,” Stause said. “Love you guys!”

Selling Sunset is also getting more kudos from real estate professionals, which reflects a change from Season 1 where some agents and brokers thought the show promoted negative stereotypes about the industry. Some team leaders are even pitching spin-offs for their own markets on Facebook.

“Hey, Netflix,” True Houston team leader Nicole Lopez-Cummins wrote on Facebook. “We’re ready for you.”

