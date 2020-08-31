Some people like to live life on the edge.

That appears to be the case for the former owner of an apartment recently for sale in West Sussex, England, at least.

Social media users expressed alarm at photos of the studio listed by real estate agency Symonds and Reading for £125,000 (the equivalent of about $166,824) when they saw the bed arranged in a precarious position perched above what looks like a stairwell.

Twitter user @unfortunatalie called attention to the listing on Thursday with a post showing a photo of the bed’s dicey positioning, saying, “mOvE tO tHe sOuTh tHe PoSsiBiLiTiEs aRe eNdLeSs.”

In a reply to her original post, @unfortunatalie noted that the original listing described the studio as “spacious and well converted,” and that the apartment’s efficient use of space included installing the washing machine in the bathroom.

Although the bed looks like it’s in a pretty hazardous position, it also seems like its former user tried to “secure” the area slightly by installing some makeshift shelving on either side of the head of the bed.

The studio recently for sale in Worthing, West Sussex gained widespread attention on social media | Photo: OnTheMarket.com The bed is in a precarious position, with a stepladder within reach to climb up to it | Photo: OnTheMarket.com The studio has a few space-saving features, including the washer being installed in the bathroom | Photo: OnTheMarket.com

Twitter user @laureningram wondered, “How is that bed legal you roll over and you DIE.”

Meanwhile, @DickyJimWall pointed out a potential perk: “Tbf falling down those stairs will shave valuable seconds off your commute.”

And @spiraltastic may have voiced the concerns of many when noting, “Jesus the thought of trying to shag in that bed is giving me RAGING anxiety.”

However, the apartment’s listing page on OnTheMarket.com shows that the property is no longer for sale, so one lucky adrenaline junkie will be spending sleepless nights on edge soon.

Despite the awkward sleeping arrangement, the apartment has some pros, largely because of its geographical location. It’s within close proximity to the Worthing mainline railway station, about half a mile from Worthing’s town center, and only about a five or so minute drive to the seafront.

Email Lillian Dickerson