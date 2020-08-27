A Boston-area home belonging to Reebok founder Paul Fireman was just snapped up for $23 million after four years on the market.

The 27,000-square-foot estate, which Fireman built himself and originally put on the market in 2016 for $90 million, was cut in price several times and last listed with an asking price of $33 million. Located in the affluent Boston suburb of Brookline, the palace-style estate boasts eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a sprawling grounds surrounded by a circular motor court and manicured gardens.

The outside of the main property is built in the style of a chateau with limestone walls, moldings, columns and carvings. Four balconies overlook the landscaped grounds which include a pool, numerous terraces and patios, and a sprawling garden full of ponds and fountains. A heavy wrought-iron fence leads onto the grounds and a circular driveway.

The palace-style decor, which Fireman selected himself when he built the home in 1999, continues indoors. The inside of the mansion boasts a circular wrought-iron staircase, a formal dining room, eight fireplaces, a wood-paneled library, a billiards room and a wine room. The attached garage and circular driveway has room for at least 24 cars.

Known for having some of the most expensive houses in Massachusetts, Brookline is home to a number of sports stars and celebrities. In the fall of 2019, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen listed their Brookline home for $40 million.

George and Manny Sarkis of the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate represented Fireman while Terrence Maitland of LandVest Inc. represented the buyer. Fireman went into real estate development after selling Reebok to Adidas for $3.8 billion in 2005. His estimated net worth is at around $1.1 billion. Earlier this year, the founder of Under Armour also downsized and sold a home in Washington, D.C. for $17.2 million.

