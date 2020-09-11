Now that so many people are spending more time at home, safety is a topic that’s on everyone’s mind. Chris Carney, co-founder and CEO of Abode Systems, weighs in on why agents should encourage clients to consider smart home security.

While so many industries had their worlds turned upside down this year as a result of the current state of events, the real estate market in our nation has continued to thrive. Even though agents are being forced to find less traditional ways of selling homes, research shows that they’re having no issues closing deals, as more and more homebuyers seek residences with bigger spaces for living, working and socializing amid the pandemic.

Smart home technology continues to be a feature that homebuyers are seeking in new home purchases, and it’s driving up resale values. But what if the home doesn’t have any smart technology?

There’s so much available on the market today in terms of DIY technology, offering current and prospective clients a wide range of options to choose from. Now that so many people across the globe are clocking in more hours indoors, home security is more important than ever before.

According to a recent study put out by SafeHome, 10 million household decision-makers intend to purchase a home security system in the next 12 months. This includes 6.5 million brand-new customers and 3.5 million who are interested in switching or upgrading their current systems.

In this piece, I will share expert advice from Chris Carney, co-founder and CEO of Abode Systems, on how you can — and why you should — encourage your clients to consider implementing DIY smart home security.

(Note: This interview was edited for grammar and style).

Why should buyers prioritize investing in home security upon purchase of their new home?

While stay-at-home orders are sending general crime rates across the nation on a decline, findings from a recent survey put out by Safewise states that “larceny-theft is the top property crime reported nationwide — accounting for 73 percent of all property crimes reported.” The survey also proves that on average, a burglary happens once every 26 seconds, and the average loss of property equates to nearly $3,000.

In many cases, the real estate agent may be the first person a homebuyer comes into contact with that can really persuade them into accepting and understanding how home automation, especially home security, can benefit their lifestyle and keep their families safe.

What are the benefits of DIY home security over professionally installed home security?

DIY smart home security systems that people can purchase online and then set up in their home themselves provide many benefits, especially now, as social distancing measures are put into place to limit interaction and help keep us all safe.

DIY systems, like our iota Security Kit or Smart Security Kit, are both sold online (directly through our website as well as Amazon), shipped right to your door, and can be set up quickly and easily by the homeowner.

This direct-to-customer infrastructure eliminates the need to let a professional installer into your home and thus eradicates unnecessary interactions while adhering to the social distancing precautions, saving the homeowner time and money.

How can agents advise their clients on initial first steps for implementing home security?

While we’re all trying to be mindful about social distancing and remaining compliant with guidelines, homeowners are finding themselves with extra time at home, which is creating an opportunity to make home improvements.

Now is a great time to research home systems and find the one that works best for the specific needs of the household. It’s also a perfect time to explore a new security system and set preferences based on lifestyle and needs.

Explain to your clients that now is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to look around and see what in their home needs protecting that isn’t already being protected. Are there areas of the home that are vulnerable to water leaks? Are there rooms that would benefit from motion detectors? Is there a liquor cabinet that could use a sensor on it to alert parents if their kids are trying to get into something they shouldn’t?

Taking time now to think about their home security system while they’re spending a lot of time in the home allows them to examine where the home’s vulnerabilities actually lie.

While home security is extremely important, so is comfort. With home security systems that double as a robust base for smart home solutions, this is also an excellent time to take stock of the smart home categories your home is either lacking or could use enhancing.

For example, a simple integration with a smart thermostat allows you to create rules for heating and cooling your home on a regular schedule as we work from home, learn from home, work out from home, etc.

The world is in a strange state of flux. The entire population is still understanding and accepting the unprecedented times we find ourselves in, but one thing we do know is that this time is crucial for taking action to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.