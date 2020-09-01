Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.
August’s month-long conversations about coaching and mentoring invigorated readers with a smorgasbord of ideas on coaching techniques and training methods, but it also solidified one key idea. It doesn’t matter where you are in your career — having people to look up to, listen to and learn from benefits everyone.
So, last week, we asked you, our readers, to share your favorite personalities on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or even the increasingly popular, cool-kid platform, TikTok. Whose posts do you find yourself double-tapping on? Whose words do you reshare and even quote in your day-to-day life? Why?
Below, you’ll find a list of our readers’ favorite social media personalities. Perhaps there’s someone in there you’ll start to follow. Perhaps you have a name of your own you’d like to share. Either way, comment below, and keep the conversation going.
- Sean Carpenter
- Rob Hahn
- Brandon Doyle
- Dan Smith
- Joseph Magsaysay
- Katie Lance (She’s super authentic, with an upbeat personality!)
- Jay Thompson. He’s a former Zillow punching bag. He’s always solid dude and bringer of truth. He says it like it is.
- Ryan Serhant! Well-produced, funny and on-topic with real estate. Also, Rachel Pohl. She’s a real, inspired person and artist who produces great content.
- Mike Bolen on Twitter. Always shares timely insights!
- Anne Jones
- Kenny Truong
- Check out Stevie Hahn on Instagram. I love her style and originality, and her branding is super on-point!
- Lauren Goché in Portland. Lauren’s Instagram account is a thing of beauty. Not only does she capture what’s happening in Portland politically, but she also truly captures the dreaminess of real estate and fabulous homes.
- Yawar Charlie
- I like Ashley Stark Kenner on Instagram and @berg.interior. It seems like everything I see (interior finish and decoration) out of Russia is incredible!
- Some new faces: I love Ashley Lindquist on Instagram. She’s just doing her thing and being human and sharing human stuff. I also love Amanda Martin — another account that is fresh and fun and not salesy.
- I gave my official website vote to Katie Lance. She’s bright, consistent and approachable. Also, lately she’s been dropping the Instagram hack bombs like crazy. Great job, my friend!
- Mia McLeod Mercado, Debra Trappen, Leigh Thomas Brown and Mike Bell.
What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.
Comments