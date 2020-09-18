Throughout the week, starting on Monday, September 21, 2020, top real estate firms in the U.S. will join forces to promote homeowners to check the value of their home through their local broker.

In tandem with its broker clients, real estate data analytics and marketing company Buyside is launching the first-ever National Home Valuation Week (#NHVW) starting on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Through media assets organized by Buyside, each firm will be able to launch a comprehensive consumer marketing and agent engagement campaign with ads across social media, magazines, billboards, television, radio, email marketing, webinars, agent contests and more.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox and Roach (Mid-Atlantic) and The Keyes Company (Southeast Florida) have already successfully piloted the program in their local markets, according to Buyside.

“The real estate industry is in a remarkable economic cycle during COVID,” Charles Williams IV, CEO of Buyside, said in a press statement. “Demand for housing is outpacing supply and consumers are rethinking where they live and the size of home they need — albeit drawing home equity, moving out of a city, or getting space to work and-or homeschool children.”

Along with informing homeowners about the value of their home, Buyside says the goal of National Home Valuation Week is to connect homeowners with a Realtor and discuss their options for the future.

“Our experience with the pilot helped us to understand that homeowners want home valuations that are more informed than estimates on popular home search portals, which are frequently 10-15 percent above or below the market,” Rajeev Sajja, senior vice president of Digital Marketing and Innovation at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox and Roach, said in a statement. “Our agents have the ability to offer their clients three different valuation models coupled with the buyer demand for their home. National Home Valuation Week gives consumers an opportunity to work with agents to understand how many days it will take to sell their home and at what price.”

Email Lillian Dickerson