MLS Property Information Network, the largest multiple listing service in New England, is rebranding with a new tagline, new logo and new website that play up the MLS’s roots in the region as well as its technology chops.

Shrewsbury, Massachusetts-based MLS PIN was formed in 1999 in a merger between two of the largest MLSs in Massachusetts at the time with 11,000 agent and broker subscribers. Today, the broker-owned MLS has more than 42,000 subscribers in six New England states and New York — a nearly four-fold increase.

As part of the rebrand, MLS PIN is keeping its original name, but has re-launched its website, mlspin.com, with responsive design so that it works seamlessly on all devices.

The MLS has also debuted a completely new logo — teal nodes roughly in the shape of a house — that the MLS said works better for digital layouts online and in printed materials and represents customers connecting to data and technology through MLS PIN, and the connections and services MLS PIN customers provide to their clients.

MLS PIN is also highlighting its New England heritage with a new tagline: “wicked smart.”

“New Englanders are known for their moxie and old-fashioned charm. Being ‘wicked smart’ captures our personality and the personalities of the customers we serve. We love our customers and are known for being personable, welcoming and fun, and we field a tight-knit team where customers call in and ask for staff members by name,” said Kathy Condon, president and CEO of MLS PIN, in a statement.

“And while other companies may change their name as they rebrand, MLS PIN is so well-known throughout New England and the nation, by preserving our name we keep the confidence, trust, reputation and heritage we have built,” Condon continued. “Our new and innovative rebrand better reflects who we are by showcasing our culture and our ‘get the job done right’ attitude while also delivering a better technology and service experience.”

MLS PIN is a rarity in the MLS world in that it has its own in-house platform, called Pinergy. MLS PIN, which has a full-time staff of 60 employees, created and developed Pinergy in-house and regularly adds new features based on customer input.

Pinergy offers more than 28,000 on-market listings and more than 3.7 million off-market listings and sends matched listings to contacts as frequently as every 15 minutes, the MLS said in a press release. MLS PIN is also a charter member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and holds platinum (the highest) certifications for two RESO standards, the data dictionary and web API.

“We are a technology company hidden inside an MLS,” Condon said. “We have built a culture of dedication and excellence as reliable as the New England fall foliage and remain true to our roots.”

Melissa Lindberg, MLS PIN’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said she and her marketing team spent the last several months on the rebranding and partnered with real estate strategic consulting firm August Partners on the effort.

“Our people make us a different kind of technology company. With the rebranding, you can say ‘we are coming out of our shell,'” Lindberg said in a statement.

The new website underscores the MLS’s philosophy: “Wicked excellent service, accurate data, an MLS that listens, personalized care and a focus on community.”

In that vein, the website now offers a searchable roster, property search powered by the Broker Public Portal with Homesnap, a keyword search for rules and regulations and a resource center which includes broker resources, the MLS said.

The new site also makes it easier for agents to access MLS PIN’s online training classes and videos, provides answers to “Wicked Smart Questions” for using the MLS, and connects to the more than a dozen third-party products the MLS offers, including Cloud CMA, Remine and Supra.

“MLS PIN’s rebranding effort is another step toward taking an active role in the national conversation about the future of real estate,” the MLS said.

