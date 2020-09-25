Dubbed “Unica” and evoking a resort within a home, the spec mansion returned to the market asking $78M after originally listing for $100M in May.

A Bel Air megamansion that was originally listed for $100 million in May is now back on the market with a $22 million price cut.

Relisted for $78 million, the spec home — dubbed “Unica” and evoking a resort within a home — was built by developers Ty Cueva and Dean Hallo.

The Spanish-style property has eight bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and numerous outdoor patios, balconies and lounge areas. Amenities include five bars, an indoor saltwater pool, outdoor infinity pool, numerous saunas and steam rooms, gym and an indoor basketball court that meets regulation standards for a professional game. A private gateway with a waterfall leads to the house while the interior has an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling doors and windows.

A Bel Air megamansion was cut in price from $100 million to $78 million. Relisted for $78 million, a spec house dubbed "Unica" was built by developers Ty Cueva and Dean Hallo with the image of a "resort within the home." The estate spans 41,000 square feet and is designed in the style of a modern Spanish villa. A private gateway with a waterfall leads to the house while the inside has an open floor pan and floor-to-ceiling doors and windows along with classic villa features like an arabescato orobico fireplace and accents made from Italian marble. Inside, visitors will find five bars, a saltwater indoor pool, an outdoor infinity pool, numerous saunas and steam rooms as well as a gym and an indoor basketball court that meets regulation standards for a professional game. Even with the cut, the estate at 10697 Somma Way is still the ninth-most expensive listing currently up for sale in Los Angeles. It is co-listed by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group. "Unica is unequivocally worth $100 million; we just had to make an adjustment for today’s market," Bacal told the LA Times.

Even with the cut, the estate at 10697 Somma Way is still the ninth-most expensive listing currently up for sale in Los Angeles. It is co-listed by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group.

“Unica is unequivocally worth $100 million; we just had to make an adjustment for today’s market,” Bacal told the Los Angeles Times.

The property was built with extravagance and luxury in mind but, even though Los Angeles’ luxury market has been strong amid the pandemic and homes with amenities fare particularly well, most of the demand has been for luxury homes within the $3 to $10 million bracket. Spec homes with such exorbitant price tags tend to sit on the market for extended periods and, as some agents have argued, are often marketing ploys to draw attention to a house as “the most expensive” before bringing down the price.

Email Veronika Bondarenko