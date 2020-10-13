As if dealing with a pandemic wasn’t enough, Americans must now face the reality of an impending presidential election poised to elevate emotions on both sides. If it sounds like too much to bear, maybe it’s time to consider literally living under a rock — at least that’s what Hotels.com is betting.

The hotel-booking online platform is advertising the perfect place to hide away from it all, “after you’ve cast your ballot,” in a man-made cave built 50 feet underground. The promotional offering for the unique “Abraham Lincoln-inspired” getaway in New Mexico is just $5 per night plus tax to stay in the subterranean dwelling from November 2-7, 2020.

“For those who are experiencing any and all forms of election stress disorder (this is a real thing!), Hotels.com is helping you and a travel buddy escape the chatter to go live under a rock — literally!” the website’s listing states.

Rather than anxiously await election results in front of the T.V., “you can check out of the newsfeed negativity and check in to a man-made cave,” the listing adds.

The property in New Mexico is built inside a cave that's 50 feet below ground | Credit: Hotels.com The inn is "Abraham Lincoln-inspired" with rustic touches | Credit: Hotels.com Hotels.com is also offering a 20 percent discount on select rock-themed hotels the week of the election | Credit: Hotels.com

The grounded dwelling is currently being offered on a first-come, first-served basis, but for those who are too slow to the uptake, Hotels.com is also offering a 20 percent discount with coupon code “UnderARock” on a few other rock-themed properties in various locales across the U.S., like Flintstone, Maryland; Sedona, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Truly, what better time than now to escape the world’s chaos and get back to basics?

“Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or elections,” Josh Belkin, Hotels.com vice president, said in a statement. “We’re transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover … because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us.”

