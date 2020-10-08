Listing agent Josh Tucker, of HM Properties’ Lake Norman office, told Inman the quick sale had a lot to do with setting up the French-style chateau and drawing attention to it ahead of time.

A mansion that has gone into the record books as the most expensive sale in Charlotte, North Carolina, spent just four days on the market.

Known as Grand Lac Chateau, the 8.63-acre estate overlooks North Carolina’s Lake Norman and is built in the style of traditional French castles. It was listed for $7.995 million on September 4 and, four days later, went under contract to a buyer who ultimately paid $7.5 million. That makes the deal, closed on October 4, the most expensive home sale to ever take place in the Charlotte area to date. The news was first reported by The Charlotte Weekly.

Listing agent Josh Tucker, of HM Properties’ Lake Norman office, told Inman that the quick sale had a lot to do with setting up the property and drawing attention to it ahead of time.

“When we released the property to the market, we wanted it to make a big splash,” Tucker said, adding that they sent it out to local media outlets to have it featured in the community. “We found a buyer who was extremely interested and a lot of that was related to timing but, at the same time, we also did a lot of strategic planning beforehand.”

It also helped that the castle-style home is a beautiful property — a winding tree-lined driveway and porte-cochere lead to a 10,928-square-foot stone mansion with balconies, porches, high ceilings and eight fireplaces. Other amenities include a saltwater infinity pool overlooking the lake, a wine cellar, a guest house and access to a private beach.

Architect JJ Barja of Elite Design Group designed it in 2015 while Augusta Homes from Cornelius built it.

While getting a quick sale often comes down to a combination of luck, location and the type of house you have, Tucker also recommends agents invest in good photography and videography — the right pictures can wow a potential buyer and do the advertising for an agent.

“We wanted to be very prepared for the day [the home] hit the market,” Tucker said. “Photography and video took a lot of time but we wanted to know that if there was somebody out there shopping at this price point and with Lake Norman on their radar, they would see it.”

