Everything is bigger in Texas, so the saying goes — and that includes a Houston home with America’s largest closet, which just found a buyer after nearly six years on and off the market.

The mansion, located at 47 Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands, a wealthy suburb of Houston, belonged to socialite and “Real Housewives of Houston” star Teresa Roemer. At over 17,000 square feet and six bedrooms, the property boasts Texas-style, super-sized flourishes everywhere. Floor-to-ceiling windows lead out onto a courtyard while a $60,000 custom chandelier made out of Egyptian crystal welcomes those who come inside.

The home’s most distinguishing feature, however, is its massive closet — taking up three stories and over 3,000 square feet, it has often been described by fashion and architectural magazines as the largest closet in the country.

In several interviews, Roemer has called the closet her “she-cave.” It is connected by two spiral staircases and, at the time the former bodybuilder lived in it, was made up of wall-t0-wall shelves of fine jewelry, couture clothing, designer purses and makeup paraphernalia.

The home has been in the news several times in the years. Rapper Gucci Mane featured the closet in the music video for “Nonchalant” while, in 2018, a robber broke into the house and stole over $800,000 worth of jewelry and handbags.

While neither the buyer nor the final sale price have been made public, the property was first listed for $12.9 million in 2014. It has been on and off the market several times in the last six years, with the last asking price being recorded at $6.49 million.

Nancy Almodovar, of Nan and Company Properties at Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent working with the property.

