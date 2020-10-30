During October’s Inman Connect Now, we heard some fun ideas for fall pop-bys, including margarita trucks and thousands of pumpkins.

So we asked readers on Facebook to share their fall pop-by ideas. Here are some of our favorites:

Nicole Lopez de Castilla I decorate our avenue #HalloGreenerLenox. - Todd Stevens Elizabeth J. Mendenhall Stacy Ann We dropped off pumpkins and doing a a carving contest as well. - Karishma Narang Asrani We did a pumpkin carving contest! - Alyssa Hellman and Lynn Johnson Tracy Manning Willis We have treat boxes with our name and for some of our best clients with their family name so they can do grab and go treats on Halloween. - Leslie Guiley Art Kelly

There were a few readers who didn’t have images but shared suggestions:

Didn’t do a pop by, but I do an annual Halloween coloring contest. It gets posted online and then instructions and a copy of the coloring sheet is mailed to my farm. – Michelle Ellis

I’ve been helping people send their clients pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. With personalized notes! – Carson Sweezy

Sugar cookie decorating kits that are made by a local one person company. – Kieron Sponburgh Quane

I drop off chocolate turkeys for Thanksgiving. – Susan Strawgate Code

What are you doing to connect with your clients this fall? Please share in the comments section below.