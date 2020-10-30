During October’s Inman Connect Now, we heard some fun ideas for fall pop-bys, including margarita trucks and thousands of pumpkins.
So we asked readers on Facebook to share their fall pop-by ideas. Here are some of our favorites:
There were a few readers who didn’t have images but shared suggestions:
-
Didn’t do a pop by, but I do an annual Halloween coloring contest. It gets posted online and then instructions and a copy of the coloring sheet is mailed to my farm. – Michelle Ellis
-
I’ve been helping people send their clients pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. With personalized notes! – Carson Sweezy
-
Sugar cookie decorating kits that are made by a local one person company. – Kieron Sponburgh Quane
-
I drop off chocolate turkeys for Thanksgiving. – Susan Strawgate Code
What are you doing to connect with your clients this fall? Please share in the comments section below.
Comments