The new office builds on the brokerage’s relocation services and will be its first foray outside of New England.

Massachusetts-based brokerage Lamacchia Realty is opening an office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the brokerage announced on Friday.

The company has coverage areas throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island, and the new office will be its first foray outside of New England.

“We are extremely excited to now be able to serve the people of South Florida with all of their homebuying and selling needs,” Broker/Owner Anthony Lamacchia said in a statement. “We will play the same aggressive marketing playbook that makes us successful in New England so that South Floridians can take advantage of it. After years of consistently referring buyers and sellers who are buying second homes or retiring to other companies all over South Florida, we are excited to now handle our clients in-house.”

The brokerage has ramped up its relocation services over the course of several years with more and more Northeast buyers migrating to Florida, which spurred the company to make plans to migrate to the state.

Lamacchia Realty Realtors Amie Balchunas and Mark Martin, both of whom have experience serving the South Florida market, will spearhead the new office.

“I am beyond excited Lamacchia Realty has chosen Fort Lauderdale for its first Florida location,” Balchunas said in a statement. “One of the best moves I have made was joining Lamacchia Realty in early 2017. Now buyers and sellers here have the opportunity for Lamacchia to serve them and experience why clients love the homebuying and selling experience with Lamacchia Realty.”

“We are constantly sending and receiving referrals in the Florida region and we know we would be able to serve substantially more clients if they were dealing directly with us,” Shane Bronson, vice president of relocation at Lamacchia, said in a statement. “Opening there is the perfect way to help our clients relocate either to Florida or back to New England.”

Since 2017, Lamacchia Realty has grown its ranks by more than 145 percent to over 300 agents. During 2020, the company acquired two brokerages in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Hudson, Massachusetts. In early October 2020 it also opened an office in North Shore in Beverly, Massachusetts.

