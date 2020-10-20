A goliath Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) affiliate and an Ohio indie are joining forces to create a powerhouse brokerage serving eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

The marriage between BHHS Northwood Realty Services — which merged with BHHS The Preferred Realty in 2018 and operates under the former’s name — and Stouffer Realty gives the combined brokerage more than 2,100 agents and over 60 offices serving 22 counties in Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

BHHS Northwood Realty Services, is currently one of the nation’s largest brokerages by transaction sides, with 16,596 transactions in 2019, good for 23rd place nationally according to the Real Trends 500 and is the top producing BHHS franchisee, according to the same list.

“This union is a wonderful fit for all parties involved,” Tom Hosack, co-president and CEO of the combined brokerages, said in a statement. “We are both family-run companies that care deeply about the success of our agents and employees.”

“We are passionate about helping consumers with their real estate needs and aspirations. Our new brokerage is grounded in a shared philosophy and supported by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the fastest-growing brands in real estate.”

Gary Stouffer, the founder of Stouffer Realty will continue to serve as president of Stouffer Realty, which will operate under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty name.

The move comes at a time when brokerages across the country are looking to consolidate, a trend predicted by a number of top real estate leaders.

“Our markets are growing and changing, just like our competitors,” Kevin Leonard, co-president of the Ohio BHHS division, said in a statement. “It’s more important than ever for our agents to be supported with the most effective technology, tools, education and leadership to help them succeed.”

