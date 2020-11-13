Compass’ annual Hackathon this year included a shareable year-in-review platform and technology that allows clients to browse and shop for furniture staged in listing photos.

Compass held its sixth annual hackathon this week, an annual event where members of its product and engineering teams break into smaller groups to come up with new and innovative solutions to agent problems. While not every idea becomes part of the company’s tech offerings, the annual event has produced ideas like Compass Lens.

“Compass Hackathon is a multi-day event during which our product and engineering employees break into teams to focus on interesting problems and develop visionary concepts that have the potential to become the next big thing at Compass,” a spokesperson for Compass, told Inman. “We had more than 115 participants from across the globe, with representation from all of the Compass tech hubs.”

In total, 28 projects were created and presented, according to a Compass spokesperson. To qualify, the teams needed to build/code their projects and present a live demo.

A “Year in Review” platform was deemed the judge’s winner. Within the platform, agents can create a sharable video that looks back at stats from the previous year, like highest close price, fastest close, most viewed listing, etc. The platform not only gives agents insight into what worked from the prior year, but also gives them a piece of marketing collateral to share with friends, family and clients.

The winner of the people’s choice award was a platform called, “AI Powered by AI,” or, “Augmented Inventory by Artificial Intelligence.” The technology allows clients to browse and shop for furniture staged in listing photos.

Compass Clips was another piece of technology developed by one of the teams, which, according to a spokesperson, “takes the viral magic of TikTok and applies it to real estate, letting agents use the most popular new form of social media to share listings.”

The Compass Clips platform was named the top technology in the innovation track, which asked teams to focus on building a new product that the company might not have otherwise thought about, according to a spokesperson.

