The fast-growing online closing platform eOriginal has been updated with new features to empower online document notarization.

Digital home lending company eOriginal continues to advance the capabilities of its chief software product Closing Center.

With the release of Version 2.3, customers will have access to a new Remote Online Notarization Hub, or RON Hub.

In a press release, the company stated, “ClosingCenter 2.3 further simplifies remote closing day execution with pre-built RON solution integrations that connect borrowers with notary signing agents in a secure digital closing room.”

To facilitate the internet video-based transactions, eOriginal worked with Notarize and Nexsys Clear Sign.

Notarize recently announced a mobile solution for agents and that it’s moving quickly to encourage adoption across the industry.

The RON Hub can work for fully contactless closings or as a hybrid in which stakeholders are physically present but sign documents digitally, or when only a portion of the deal is closed online.

Converting in-person notarization to an online process has long held back the advancement of a 100 percent electronic home sale.

Although the individual technologies have long existed (online video conference, multifactor authentication, etc.), their combination within the context of home lending was non-existent in the real estate industry. The need to keep business flowing through the turbulent wake of the COVID-19 pandemic ended up pushing RON-tech into the mainstream.

Inman reported in September on eOriginal’s enhancements to its preclose process. And in April of this year, the company signed a formal agreement with national mortgage company Guild Mortgage.

EOriginal was named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, landing at 473.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.

Email Craig Rowe