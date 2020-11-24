Home prices continued their torrid upward trajectory in September, rising 7 percent year-over-year according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index.

Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego saw the biggest annual price increases of the 20 metro areas tracked by the index. Prices rose 11.4 percent year-over-year in Phoenix, followed by Seattle which saw an 10.1 percent increase and San Diego, which saw a 9.5 percent increase. Every city tracked by the index reported annual price increases.

“Housing prices were notably — I am tempted to say ‘very’ — strong in September,” Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.

“The strength of the housing market was consistent nationally — all 19 cities for which we have September data rose, and all 19 gained more in the 12 months ended in September than they had done in the 12 months ended in August,” Lazzara added.

The S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index is “a composite of single-family home price indices that is calculated every month; the indices for the nine U.S. Census divisions are calculated using estimates of the aggregate value of single-family housing stock for the time period in question.”

Developing…