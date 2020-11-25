Our businesses might look different now — and the marketing aspect of it is no exception. Here are three key factors that can help agents adapt to this changed digital format.

Video marketing is one of the most important factors agents have to consider when running their business. Not only does it help them engage with existing clients, it also cultivates new connections — especially through content.

As we know, however, the market is abuzz with activity, and agents must do everything they can to get a leg up on their competition. This is why, as an agent, you have to pick up the pace and be as proactive as possible right now.

Our businesses look different now — and marketing is no exception. In this article, we will be discussing the three key factors that have helped us adapt to the changed way of marketing due to the pandemic.

1. Interviewing professionals

As a real estate agent right now, your inventory may be a little fast-paced, depending on what area you’re servicing. One way to still connect with current and potential clients is to add a multimedia feature to your website by interviewing experts to help everyday issues.

Create a list of people — be they real estate professionals or otherwise — in your networking circle who would be interested in a Zoom-style interview. During the video call, you can discuss the current market situation and concerns that buyers and sellers might be facing right now.

Right now, people might not be wanting to see listings. Instead, they’re probably more interested in seeing things and hearing advice that will help them in their day-to-day life. That’s why now isn’t the time to bury our heads in the sand. Now’s the time to reach out to your database and clients and create a flow of open communication.

2. Creating listing videos

The most popular use of video marketing when it comes to real estate is, of course, the listing video. Think of these videos as short, two-minute commercials of you touring a property to a potential buyer.

You should start the video off with an introduction of yourself and the property, and invite the viewers into the home. Once you’re in the home, highlight some of its key features. Finally, at the end of the video, you close off with a conclusion and a call to action.

By taking a walk through the property, you will create an interactive tour, allowing your viewers to maneuver around the house as if they’re really there. (As a client, instead of driving all over the map trying to find the perfect place, imagine if you were able to fully experience different homes without leaving your own. Wouldn’t that be more convenient?)

After you film the video and edit it, ensure that you market it accordingly. Facebook ads, for example, will allow you to upload the video with a catchy caption and then target your ideal audience and those who live in the geographic area.

If they say a picture is worth a thousand words, videos have 30 frames (pictures) per second, so theoretically a video holds 30,000 words per second — which is why it’s crucial to include them in your marketing.

3. Conducing video tours

Back in early March, people were still conducting open houses, but as soon as the lockdowns hit, many agents were left wondering what their next steps would be.

Many of us are still in that same position. Even if things are returning to normal, the looming anxiety that comes with the COVID-19 pandemic still has an effect on our lives. Even if we’re able to conduct physical open houses, it doesn’t mean everyone is comfortable with the idea of an in-person meeting.

You can take the video marketing idea discussed above to the next level by implementing it into your open house strategy. This requires you to only walk through the home once.

Unlike livestreamed open houses, where you would have to enter the home for each livestream, you can record yourself walking through the home, highlighting key features and answering questions you think your potential buyers might have.

This existing technology lets you virtually walk through with the click of a button, saving both time and energy, while maximizing the number of homes viewed.

People who are helping to solve problems now, in a crisis market, are the people clients will remember when the crisis is over. There are people who will end up being a part of your network or your business community in the future because you stepped up to the plate when times were tough and showed your true value.

Kathleen Black is the CEO of Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. Connect with her on Instagram at @kathleenblackcoaching or through her website ItTakesa.Team.