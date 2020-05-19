Making listing videos doesn’t have to be complicated or overly time consuming. Check out what one guy, a few apps and a couple of hours can produce.



Video tours can help sell every type of listing.

They can be slick and energizing walk-throughs or seductive, over-produced attention-getters. The Allnut Group of Lexington, Kentucky’s The Agency, for example, strikes a great balance between approachable and professionally produced.

The point is: There is no right or wrong way to do video for a listing. You’ve probably been told a million times to just do it. Just make video. Video is the future.

However, a poll from our recent Town Hall indicated that 74 percent of attendees had never made a listing video or done a virtual open house, so there’s still a barrier.

As such, I’ve created this little how-to to walk you through the process. Remember, it’s OK if your video isn’t perfect, as the example above demonstrates. People relate to authenticity, not perfection.

Here’s how I did it

Equipment

IPhone 7s

Two inexpensive tripods from Amazon: one table-top, one 48 inches

Bluetooth camera remote

Lavaliere microphone for iPhone

Software

IMovie app

GoPro Splice

Listing video basics

As I point out in the video, here are some basics to keep in mind as you go:

You don’t need to capture every corner of the house

Make a shot list

Consider the microphone for interior sound quality

Be aware of exterior light for interior shots

Shoot exteriors in good light, the “golden hours,” which are usually dusk or dawn

Consider capturing different aspects of the neighborhood

The biggest hurdle for me was coming up with the best angles and rooms to shoot within the house. Where to start? Thankfully, there’s an app called Vuse that can help you organize your shot list. I didn’t use it here, but I can certainly attest to the value of a little pre-shoot organization.

Remember that you don’t have to shoot the house in any real order because most basic video editing apps let you drag and drop imported stills and video.

A good basic shot list to consider includes:

Exterior (establishing shot)

Brief agent introduction with name, brokerage, home address and price

Living areas

Dining room

Kitchen

Master bed and bath

Guest room

Exterior living, pool, entertainment areas

Bonus room, office, den, etc.

If anything about the house stands out, such as a wine collection or particularly well-done garage, include those, too.

Note that my video is also a bit long. You don’t need yours to be more than a couple of minutes at most. Again, you’re only introducing the house. Although there are a few deals being done without the buyer ever seeing a home in person, such transactions remain very rare. Video is an excellent starting point for getting buyers in the door, virtually.

I made the video above in a few hours (because I didn’t organize anything before I just started shooting) and took some extra time to record the advice sections. You can consider a short rundown of the market or another on-camera segment to close it out.

If there’s one thing the pandemic economy has demonstrated, it’s that even though video is proving to be a valuable tool, far too many real estate agents seem to be afraid of the camera. Don’t be. By nature, you’re outgoing and know how to sell. Just put those traits to use in front of a camera instead of a person.

Now go show your sellers what you’re capable of.

