Inman events bring together the real estate community to network, learn and grow. Join us for our upcoming virtual events: Connect Now Dec. 17, our flagship Inman Connect Jan. 26-28, plus the 2021 Connect Now series. Reserve your spot now!

We are only 10 days away from December Connect Now. The focus at next Thursday’s event? Hot trends for 2021. Award-winning and top-producing real estate experts will share their views on emerging trends and how you can best prepare to prosper from them.

Plus, we’ll reveal our 2020 Person of the Year.

Join us December 17th!