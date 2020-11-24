On behalf of Inman Events, we’d like to take a moment to say thank you. Thank you for all that you do for real estate. For your clients, peers, neighbors. Thank you for being part of the Inman community. For trusting us as your source of real estate information and connection. We do what we do for you.

At Inman, community is everything. We care about your wins, your struggles, your challenges, and we strive to help you with what you need to be successful.

To that end, we have two great events coming up: Connect Now on December 17 and Inman Connect on January 26-28. Both will be 100% digital and 100% fantastic.

You’ll hear from the President of Keller Williams, from the CEOs from Homesnap, Knock, Realty ONE Group, HomeLight and Zelman & Associates, and from experts from RE/MAX, eXp, Opendoor, Compass, REALM, and many others. We’ll discuss hot trends of 2021 and how to best position yourself for the future. We’ll collaborate together and learn from each other, all from the comfort of wherever you are.

Make the most out of your time and join us for the Connect bundle. You’ll have access to the December and January events live plus all replays. And you’ll continuously strengthen your relationships.

Reserve your spot. We hope to see you there.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.