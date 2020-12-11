With the added offices and personnel, the firm will boast nearly 1,500 associates across 42 offices, and annual combined sales of more than $6 billion.

Corcoran Global Living (CGL), a franchise of Corcoran Group, LLC, has expanded with the addition of new offices and associates throughout Southern California, the company announced on Thursday.

The expansion, which covers communities across San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County, will add more than 400 associates to CGL. With the added offices and personnel, the firm will have a total of nearly 1,500 associates across 42 offices, and annual combined sales of more than $6 billion.

“We’re energized to be closing out the year as one of the fastest growing brokerages on the West Coast with our latest expansion into San Bernardino County and furthering our presence across Los Angeles into Manhattan Beach, Palmdale and Downey with these successful partners,” Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living, said in a statement. “We’re proud of the level of growth we’ve achieved in this first year as Corcoran Global Living, and we’ll aim to continue it well into 2021. Together, we’re building something truly unique by bringing together talented, liked-minded professionals who are committed to making a difference in the communities we call home.”

Several agents from the Intero franchise will be joining CGL in both San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties as new partners, including Danny Morel and Anthony Morel of Avance Real Estate in Rancho Cucamonga, Jason Lucero and Oscar Mendoza of LMM Real Estate in Downey, and Jose Zavalza of ZMR Real Estate in Palmdale.

“This is a major milestone for us, and we couldn’t be happier that we’re joining such a powerhouse brokerage,” Anthony Morel, who will now serve as partner and district vice president of sales at CGL, said in a statement. “We’ve always run a people-oriented company focused primarily on training. Being part of CGL allows us to carry on our values while upgrading our offering to our agents, which is of the utmost importance to us.”

Expansion into Los Angeles’ beach communities will be spearheaded by John Chuka, owner/founder of NW Real Estate Brokers in Manhattan Beach. Tom Swanson and Sherry Sada, who joined CGL in November during the company’s Los Angeles launch, will also be supporting expansion across these beach cities.

Leading sales and growth across Los Angeles County will be Peter Lorimer, formerly owner/founder of PLG Estates, and now partner/vice president of sales with CGL.

The expansion will give CGL a nice foothold in key regions of California, with a presence spanning from Manhattan Beach to Santa Monica in the south, and from Silicon Valley to Napa Valley in the north.

“Our growth in California this year with Corcoran Global Living is something I’m very proud of, and hope to see even more of it next year,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of Corcoran, said in a statement. “Now that we’re in Los Angeles, having strong teams in key places like San Bernardino and Manhattan Beach allows us to continue top client service in more specialized and specific regions — whether it’s a new adventure near Route 66 or a second home with ocean views.”

CGL launched as an affiliate of The Corcoran Group in February 2020, and in addition to its markets in California, it services the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas in Nevada.

Email Lillian Dickerson