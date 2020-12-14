For generations, real estate has been ably led by agents and brokers. You’ve seen lawsuits, recessions, and elections. You’ve overcome challenge upon challenge upon challenge.

Now you face your biggest one yet: The virtualization of real estate.

Like the arrival of the Internet, the pandemic hit us all this year. It was a historic and global event that changed our world—and our industry—forever. For real estate, it’s accelerated the shift to a virtual experience that was always in the future but never in the present.

Now that this shift has finally happened, agents and brokers face new and immediate digital demands on the services they provide. Making matters even more complicated is the rise of alternative, competitive business models, always lurking in the periphery and claiming to give consumers what they want (without agents or brokerages, of course).

But far from a problem, the virtualization of real estate is actually a really good thing for agents and brokerages. It presents a tremendous opportunity to create an all-new experience for buyers and sellers and lead the way forward for the real estate industry.

Here’s how to make that happen—today.

Take the time to prepare.

We march into a new year facing the same conditions that caused the market to stall in the spring. Now is the time to entrench the processes you’ve developed in 2020, prepare stronger ones for the future, and reinforce your customer service with connected, digital technology that can withstand whatever else the world throws your way.

Take the time to level up your client experience.

As consumers’ needs evolve, so must their real estate experience.

You may have seen the recent news that Lone Wolf acquired W+R Studios. We joined forces because we both believe that agents and brokers are the cornerstones of the industry, and combining our leading solutions—the Cloud Agent Suite from W+R Studios and the Agent Cloud and Broker Cloud from Lone Wolf—will create an unrivaled suite of digital technology for both parties.

Together, we’re bringing essential things like competitive market analysis to more agents and brokers than ever before, so you can create beautiful, digital listing presentations for your clients, on demand. We’re plugging essential things like digital earnest money deposit and title insurance orders directly into your transactions, so you can guide your buyers and sellers through the entire transaction, in one safe and secure solution.

Like lightning in a bottle, we’ve put everything you need in one place, so you can give your buyers and sellers a complete—and completely digital—experience, and they’ll never go anywhere else.

Lone Wolf and W+R Studios are proud to stand beside the real estate industry and provide you with all the essential digital tools you need from listing to close, from CMA and digital forms to eSignature and back-office and accounting software. We believe that agents, brokers, and MLSs and associations should remain the center of transactions in North America and the beating heart of the real estate industry in our new digital world.

Learn more about what Lone Wolf and W+R Studios are doing to make this happen.