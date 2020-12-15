Our special year-end Connect Now is this Thursday. It’s going to be jam-packed with actionable advice for 2021, plus big names and big reveals (who will be our 2020 Person of the Year?).

If you’ve been to a Connect Now event, you know they’re the best way to stay connected. If you haven’t been, you are missing out!

For the next 24 hours, you can register for only $49. (Even better, don’t miss our special bundle deal at the end of this story!)